ELKTON — A man caught with a handgun after he was parked at an ATM machine site near North East for an "unusual amount of time" on an early morning in January 2022 received six months of home detention on Monday, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a maximum three-year sentence on the defendant - Amnir T. Williams, 25, of New Castle, Del. - for handgun in vehicle and then suspended all but six months of the penalty, court records show.
The judge credited Williams for 26 days that he had served in jail after his arrest. Davis outlined that Williams will be permitted to leave his residence only for work and medical appointments while serving the balance of his six-month term - about five months, according to court records.
In addition, Davis ordered Williams to serve two years of supervised probation after completing his home detention term; and, as one of the conditions, Williams must submit to random drug testing, court records show.
Williams had pleaded guilty to handgun in vehicle during an earlier courtroom proceeding. As part of that plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed related charges of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute and possession of an illegal drug while in possession of a firearm.
The original charging document had alleged that Maryland State Police investigators confiscated nearly 50 Ecstasy (MDMA) pills and other evidence that they found inside the suspect vehicle.
The investigation leading to Williams' arrest, conviction and sentence started at approximately 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 6, 2022 when an MSP trooper assigned to the agency’s North East Barrack approached an occupied vehicle parked on a lot off the westbound lane of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40), police reported.
“[The vehicle] had been sitting stationary for an unusual amount of time at the PNC Bank ATM drive-through location,” an MSP spokesperson said, explaining that the patrol trooper interacted with the suspect as part of a well-being check.
While speaking with the suspect, the trooper saw what he believed to be illegal drugs “in plain view” inside the suspect vehicle, police said. That led to a probable-cause search of the vehicle, police added.
Investigators found and seized a Glock 17 handgun; two magazines, one with a 32-round capacity, the other with a 17-round capacity; ammunition; 49 suspect Ecstasy pills; more than 10 grams of suspect marijuana; and an unspecified sum of cash while searching the vehicle, according to the original charging document.
The trooper arrested Williams at the scene, police reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.