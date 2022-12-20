ELKTON — A man caught with more than 160 baggies containing heroin mixed with fentanyl during a police surveillance operation outside a motel near Elkton in June 2020 has received a seven-year prison term after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a seven-year sentence on Akeem Jamal Grinnell-Cropper, 33, of Lusby, on Friday after the defendant pleaded guilty to distribution of heroin/fentanyl, as part of a plea agreement reached by Deputy State’s Attorney Patricia Fitzgerald and Elkton-based defense lawyer Michael J. Halter, court records show.
Grinnell-Cropper will serve his seven-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. The judge gave Grinnell-Cropper credit for the 149 days that he served in the Cecil County Detention Center as a pre-trial inmate after his arrest.
Cecil County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Grinnell-Cropper and three other people at approximately 8 p.m. on June 29, 2020 after conducting surveillance outside a Motel 6 off Belle Hill Road near Elkton Road (Route 279), according to court records, which indicate that CCSO Deputy Nathan Cryder, lead investigator, focused on that motel because he deemed it to be a “high-crime/high drug use area,” based on his “training, knowledge and experience.”
Cryder followed a silver Hyundai Elantra with Delaware temporary tags, after watching the car pull into the motel parking lot and leave less than five minutes later, police said. The deputy stopped the car on Belle Hill Road near the Sunrise Inn, a short distance away, because the driver purportedly failed to come to a complete stop when exiting the Motel 6 parking lot, police added.
While speaking to the driver, Dante Noel Cooper, then 21, of Wilmington, Del., Cryder noticed signs that raised suspicion, court records show.
“(Cooper) was shaking uncontrollably and would not maintain eye contact. Deputy Cryder observed a (woman) in the back seat on the passenger’s side who kept reaching towards a bag located on the floorboard,” according to court records.
A short time later, while conducting a pat-down search of Cooper at the traffic stop scene, Cryder found $1,717 inside Cooper’s pants pocket and confiscated the cash, police reported.
While conducting a license and warrant check at his patrol vehicle moments later, he noticed that the occupants were reaching toward the floorboard, prompting him to dispatch CCSO Cpl. Joseph Brewer and his specially-trained scent dog, K9 Max, police said.
During a sniff scan outside the Elantra, Max alerted to the presence of illegal drugs, which led to a search of the vehicle, police added.
Investigators found a black book bag on the floorboard of the front passenger’s seat, where Grinnell-Cropper had been seated, according to court records. Inside that bag, investigators found 162 baggies containing heroin/fentanyl and those baggies had been parceled into bundles of 13 held together by rubber bands, police reported.
They also found two plastic baggies containing suspect heroin/fentanyl inside a red purse, which was located on the rear floorboard near the back middle passenger’s seat, where Justice Antonia Hill, then 25, of Smyrna, Del., had been seated, police said. Investigators found Hill’s identification card inside that purse, from which they also confiscated several hypodermic needles, police added.
While searching a green book bag found on the side rear passenger’s floorboard, close to where Jessica Lynn Ranauto, then 36, of Bear, Del., had been seated, investigators located seven white wax papers containing suspect heroin/fentanyl, according to court records.
A female deputy later searched Ranauto at CCSO’s headquarters and found 10 plastic baggies holding suspect heroin/fentanyl and about one gram of suspect crack cocaine, court records show.
Court records indicate that Cooper, now 23, received a five-year sentence in October after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled and dangerous substance as part of a plea deal.
As for Hill, now 27, prosecutors placed her criminal case on the stet, or inactive docket, in September 2020, according to court records, which show that she had been charged with three counts of possession of drugs, which is a misdemeanor. In a stetted case, the charges remain on the books for three years. The state can opt to pursue prosecution during that time period but, after the first year, it must convince a judge that there is good cause to do so.
Court records indicate that Ranauto, now 38, is facing three counts of possession of drugs and that she has yet to be tried.
