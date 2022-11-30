ELKTON — A man caught with a loaded handgun, more than 100 suspect morphine pills, approximately a half-ounce of methamphetamine and other evidence when investigators raided his Elkton residence in April has received a five-year prison term, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a 15-year sentence on the defendant — Matthew Thomas Hodgson Jr., 34, of the unit block of Hollingsworth Manor — for possession of a methamphetamine with intent to distribute and then suspended 10 years of the penalty during a courtroom hearing earlier this month.
The judge also imposed a consecutive five-year sentence, which he then suspended entirely, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show.
Hodgson had pleaded guilty to those two felony charges earlier in that proceeding, as part of a plea agreement. In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutors dropped several related charges against him, including possession of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, according to court records.
Prosecutors also dismissed charges of neglect of a minor and reckless endangerment, misdemeanor offenses relating to Hodgson allegedly placing his 4-year-old son in danger, court records show.
Also part of the sentence, Davis ordered Hodgson to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his five-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
The on-scene investigation leading to Hodgson’s arrest, convictions and sentence occurred on April 7, when Det. Justin Beamer of the Elkton Police Department and Cecil County Department of Social Services caseworkers went to his Hollingsworth Manor residence after someone had complained about Hodgson’s purported “rampant drug use” and about his alleged physical abuse of his 4-year-old son, according to court records.
Hodgson was detained at the scene, after he allegedly declined to tell investigators where his son was, police said. Investigators then conducted their court-approved search of the residence, police added.
Investigators confiscated a package containing 17 grams of suspect methamphetamine, which is slightly more than a half-ounce, court records show. There are about 14 grams in a half-ounce.
In addition, investigators seized 106 suspect morphine pills, a loaded .38 Special revolver, a starter pistol, four rounds of .45 caliber ammunition, a scale that had the residue of methamphetamine on it and $60 in cash, according to court records.
“The starter pistol and the methamphetamine were in easy reach of a 4-year-old child. While the child was not there at the time, it is known that he lives in that residence,” court records show.
Social Services workers made the decision to remove the child from that home, according to court records.
During their follow-up investigation shortly after arresting the suspect, detectives determined that Hodgson is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of his federal and state criminal record, which includes at least one “crime of violence” conviction, court records show.
