ELKTON — A man caught with 113 baggies containing heroin mixed with fentanyl near Elkton in April — after a police chase in which the defendant, who was riding a bicycle, fled from a Cecil County Sheriff’s deputy in a patrol vehicle — received a five-year prison term on Friday, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a 15-year sentence on the defendant — Timothy A. Hand Sr., 47, of the 100 block of Keithly Lane near Elkton — for possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute and then suspended 10 years of the penalty, court records show. Davis also imposed a concurrent one-year sentence on Hand for possession of a controlled and dangerous substance.
In addition, Davis ordered Hand to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his five-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. As probation conditions listed by the judge, Hand must undergo drug and alcohol treatment, including random urinalysis, and a mental health evaluation and any therapy deemed necessary, court records show.
Also part of the sentence, Davis ordered Hand to forfeit $701 that investigators confiscated from him.
A jury convicted Hand of those two drug charges and a third one — a related possession of a controlled and dangerous substance offense — in September after a two-day-long trial. (The second possession-of-a-controlled-and-dangerous-substance conviction merged with the other two convictions at sentencing.)
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Lewis prosecuted Hand, who was represented by Assistant Public Defender Gary Atwell Brown III. Court records indicate that the defense is appealing the case.
The investigation leading to Hand’s arrest, convictions and sentence started at approximately 3 a.m. on April 1, when a CCSO deputy noticed Hand riding a bicycle that lacked a rear light in the area of Cox Lane and Leo Lane near Elkton, police said. The deputy attempted to stop the bicyclist, but the suspect pedaled down Leo Lane toward Keithly Lane “at a high rate of speed” until he arrived at his Keithly Lane residence, police added.
Once there, according to court records, Hand jumped off his bike and tossed a black book bag near a camper that was in the driveway. Hand then reportedly walked toward the deputy with his hands clenched while yelling, “Why you chasing me?” after the deputy had gotten out of his patrol vehicle, court records show.
The deputy, with the assistance of another deputy, handcuffed Hand at the scene.
While searching the book bag that Hand had discarded, investigators found and confiscated 113 baggies, which held heroin/fentanyl and had been parceled into eight bundles, court records show. Investigators also found and seized approximately five grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, a cell phone and $701 in cash, according to court records.
