ELKTON — A man who robbed a Rising Sun dairy store at gunpoint in January received a five-year prison term on Wednesday after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
The defendant — Anthony Joseph Chadwick, 34, of Port Deposit — was clad in a black ski mask and dark clothing when he held up Chrome Dairy in the 100 block of West Main Street in Rising Sun at approximately 11 a.m. on Jan. 16, leveling what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun on two employees behind the counter before stealing about $5,000 and a carton of cigarettes, police reported.
A Rising Sun Police Department officer arrested Chadwick at approximately 6 p.m. that day, some seven hours later, after spotting a pickup truck that matched the description of the suspect vehicle in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1200 block of Jacob Tome Memorial Highway (Route 276) near Port Deposit, police said.
Investigators searched the truck and confiscated a “plastic container containing a large amount of (cash), various jewelry and clothing that appeared to be consistent with clothing used in the robbery,” in addition to an open beer and a baggie holding marijuana, police added.
During a police interview after waiving his Miranda right to remain silent, Chadwick confessed to robbing Chrome Dairy, telling investigators that he committed the holdup to support his drug addiction, court records show. Chadwick also told investigators that he used a “plastic simulated gun” to commit the armed robbery and that he later tossed that replica firearm into the water while on a Belvidere Road bridge, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Cameron A. Brown imposed two concurrent 12-year sentences on Chadwick for robbery during a courtroom hearing on Wednesday and then suspended seven years of each penalty, leaving Chadwick with a five-year prison term that he will serve in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison, court records show.
Chadwick had pleaded guilty to those two counts of robbery as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors dismissed 10 related charges against him, including two counts of armed robbery — the most serious offense in the case — and theft of more than $1,500 and less than $25,000, according to court records.
In addition, Brown ordered Chadwick to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his five-year prison term, court records show.
Charged with armed robbery and several other offenses, Chadwick’s co-defendant — Joshua Thomas Castillo, 32, also of Port Deposit — is awaiting his July 19 jury trial.
Court records allege that Castillo served as Chadwick’s getaway driver and that, while his purported accomplice committed the robbery, he waited at the wheel of a maroon Toyota Tacoma in a side parking lot near a West Main Street vape shop — a short distance away from Chrome Dairy.
The vape store owner told investigators that he saw two men “wearing face coverings” inside the pickup truck when it pulled into the parking, before the driver maneuvered the vehicle to make it face the road, court records show.
“He then observed the passenger exit the vehicle and disappear out of sight. Within several minutes, he observed the passenger wearing a ski mask re-enter the vehicle and (the truck) took off onto West Main Street,” according to the charging document.
