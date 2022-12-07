ELKTON — A Cecil County man caught with a loaded handgun and small amounts of crack cocaine and fentanyl when investigators searched his vehicle near North East in May received eight years in sentences on Monday, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a seven-year sentence on the defendant — Christopher M. Garland, 32, of the 400 block of Champlain Road near North East — for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, court records show. That offense carries a mandatory five-year term. In addition, Baynes imposed a consecutive one-year sentence on Garland for possession of fentanyl.
As part of a plea deal, Garland had entered Alford pleas to those two charges in October. In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him at trial. Also part of the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed seven related criminal charges against Garland.
Garland will serve his eight-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. The judge gave Garland credit for the time that he served in the Cecil County Detention Center — approximately seven months — as a pre-trial inmate after his May arrest.
His co-defendant — Christopher M. Allen, 35, of the unit block of Zion Acres Road near North East — received nine and a half years in prison terms in October after he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, as part of a plea deal.
Allen was caught with nearly 1,800 baggies containing more than a pound and a quarter of heroin mixed with fentanyl, as well as a half-ounce of methamphetamine and in excess of $22,000 in cash, in connection with Allen’s criminal case, court records show.
Garland wasn’t the focus of the investigation that led to his arrest in early May, according to court records. He happened to show up on the scene while members of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Street Level Crimes Unit were conducting surveillance on Allen, court records indicate.
After developing Allen as a suspect, SLCU investigators applied for a warrant to search his residence in the unit block of Zion Acres Road and his black 2007 BMW, police said. A Cecil County Circuit Court judge, in turn, granted them the search warrant, police added.
Then, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on May 4, SLCU prepared to serve the warrant allowing them to search Allen’s car, which investigators had tracked to the parking lot of the Best Western hotel in the unit block of Elwoods Road, north of North East, according to police. Cecil County Drug Task Force agents and detectives with the Maryland State Police Special Investigations Section were assisting the SLCU members, police noted.
Before investigators could serve the search warrant, however, Garland purportedly entered the picture — driving into the hotel parking lot in a black Chevrolet Impala, court records show.
“Investigators then observed Allen exit the hotel, wearing a black back pack, and walk into the parking lot and meet with Garland, who then exited the Impala, both appearing to the be engaged in what investigators believed to be a pending drug transaction,” according to court records.
At that time, investigators detained Allen and Garland, police said. Then they executed the search warrant relating to Allen and his BMW, police added.
Investigators confiscated 109 blue wax stamped bags holding approximately 40 grams of heroin/fentanyl, after finding them inside the back pack, where they also located a plastic bag holding about 17 grams of methamphetamine, according to court records. There are approximately 28 grams in one ounce.
Also inside that back pack, investigators found an operational digital scale and a cell phone, police said. While searching Allen’s car, police added, investigators found a magnetic box that had been affixed to the bottom of the driver’s seat.
Then, at about 12:30 p.m. on May 4, approximately one hour later, investigators conducted the court-approved search of Allen’s residence — where they found and seized 1,689 additional baggies containing 577 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, which translates to about a pound and a quarter, according to court records. There are approximately 453 grams in one pound and about 113 grams in a quarter-pound.
In addition, investigators found and confiscated $22,277 in cash and a what they believed to be a drug ledger, court records show.
As for Garland — an incidental suspect — investigators conducted a probable-cause search of his Impala, after seeing a .22 caliber Rohn handgun “in plain view” on the driver’s side floorboard, police said. The revolver was loaded with six bullets, police added.
Investigators later contacted the Maryland Gun Center and learned that Garland is prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition because he had been convicted of possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute, which is a felony offense, according to court records.
In addition, while searching Garland’s Impala, investigators found and confiscated three stamped wax bags holding a small amount of heroin/fentanyl and a plastic bag containing about a half-gram of crack cocaine, court records show.
