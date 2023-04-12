ELKTON — A man caught with more than 100 baggies of fentanyl, two ounces of methamphetamine and a binder containing 200 pages of text titled, “Secrets of Methamphetamine Manufacture,” when police raided his Elkton residence in October received an eight-year prison term Monday, after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge V. Michael Whelan imposed a maximum 20-year sentence on the defendant — William Thomas Butler, 45 — for possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute and then suspended 12 years of the penalty, court records show. The judge gave Butler credit for 167 days that he served in the Cecil County Detention Center as a pre-trial inmate after his arrest.
Whelan ordered Butler to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his eight-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. The judge also ordered Butler to forfeit $184 in cash that investigators confiscated from him during the raid.
Butler pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute during a courtroom hearing on Monday, as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors dismissed 10 related charges against him, and the judge sentenced him later in that proceeding. Butler accepted the plea deal one day before his jury trial was scheduled to start.
Court records indicate that Butler’s co-defendant, Kristen Nicole Frederick, 33, was sentenced to time served — 21 days — and then placed on 18 months of supervised probation in January after she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled and dangerous substance as part of a plea deal. Specifically, the judge imposed a one-year sentence on Frederick and then suspended all but the 21 days that she had served.
After developing Butler and Frederick as suspects during an investigation, members of Elkton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit, the Maryland State Police Firearm Enforcement Unit and Newark (Del.) Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit executed a search-and-seizure warrant at the residence that Butler and Frederick shared in the 300 block of Buttonwoods Road at approximately 3:40 p.m. on Oct. 5, police reported.
During the court-approved search of the residence, investigators seized 91 baggies containing fentanyl that were “bundled together and ready for sale” and 55 grams of meth, all of which had been “packaged individually for sale,” according to court records. There are about 28 grams in one ounce.
Investigators also confiscated 36 grams of marijuana and a black digital scale with a “white powder residue” on it, court records show. In addition, the raiding investigators found and seized a binder holding 200 pages of text entitled, “Secrets of Methamphetamine Manufacture, 7th edition,” according to court records.
While performing a pat-down search on Butler, investigators found and confiscated 12 additional plastic baggies containing blue wax papers filled with what they believed to be heroin-fentanyl, as well as a black cell phone and $184 in cash, police reported.
Investigators seized three clear vials containing six grams — about a quarter-ounce — of meth while searching Frederick, according to police.
