CECIL COUNTY — A former Maryland Sex Offender registrant who molested a girl several times inside a Cecil County residence over nearly a three-year period, starting when she was approximately nine, received a 90-year prison term on Wednesday (Nov. 2), according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a total of 110 years in sentences on the defendant — Shaun M. Gilbert, 42 — and then suspended 20 years of those penalties, court records show.
Gilbert must serve 28 years and nine months of his 90-year term before he would be eligible for his first parole hearing.
That’s because, in part, Gilbert will not be eligible for parole on one of the two consecutive 25-year sentences that he received. It’s also because many of his offenses are categorized as “crimes of violence,” meaning that he must serve at least half of each penalty for those applicable convictions. Gilbert, who turns 43 later this month, would be approximately 73 years old when he is eligible for his first parole hearing.
The judge ordered Gilbert to serve five years of supervised probation should he complete his 90-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. Sexton also ordered Gilbert to register as a convicted sex offender for the rest of his life.
In August, at the conclusion of a two-day trial, a jury found Gilbert guilty of two counts of sex abuse of a minor. During the Nov. 2 hearing, Sexton imposed two consecutive 25-year sentences — one of which is mandatory, both of which are considered to be crimes of violence.
The jury also convicted Gilbert of second-degree rape, also classified as a crime of violence. Sexton imposed a consecutive 20-year sentence on Gilbert for that offense.
In addition, the jury found Gilbert guilty of two counts of attempted second-degree rape — for which Sexton levied two consecutive 20-year sentences and then suspended 10 years of each penalty.
Court records also indicate that the jury found Gilbert guilty of another count of attempted second-degree rape and three counts of third-degree sex offense, all of which merged at sentencing.
Cecil County State’s Attorney James Dellmyer prosecuted Gilbert at trial and also represented the state at sentencing. Assistant State’s Attorney Edwin B. Fockler IV represented Gilbert.
Court records indicate that Gilbert had been required to register as a Tier II convicted sex offender for 15 years, as part of his sentence after he had been convicted in May 2009 of molesting an 8-year-old girl in an unrelated case.
However, court officials lifted Gilbert’s requirement to register as a convicted sex offender after the Maryland Court of Appeals rendered a decision in a 2020 landmark case, Rogers v. State, that changed Gilbert’s status along with hundreds of other convicted sex offenders in Maryland.
In general, the state’s highest appellate court ruled that Maryland does not have the authority to require a convict to register with the Sex Offender Registry if the age of the minor victim had not been established in court or “was not a fact that was found in court beyond a reasonable doubt,” according to the Maryland Court of Appeals holding.
“Shaun Gilbert was previously on the Maryland Sex Offender Registry, after being convicted in a similar case on 5/27/2009 for the Sexual Abuse of a Minor . . . Gilbert was removed from the registry on a Court of Appeals Case (Rogers v. State) and was not required to re-register unless he was convicted of a new qualifying sex offense,” the lead investigator explained in his charging document.
The investigation leading to Gilbert’s most recent convictions and his 90-year prison term started in mid-October 2021, when a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office investigator received a referral from the Department of Human Resources in reference to a “past sexual assault,” court records show. Authorities put a “safety plan” into effect to protect the girl, police reported.
Investigators reported that, according to that referral, a 12-year-old girl alleged that Gilbert sexually assaulted her on numerous occasions from early 2018 to November 2020.
The girl told investigators that the molestation “started roughly when he (Shaun Gilbert) got out of jail,” according to court records. On several occasions, Gilbert would give the girl “more screen time on her phone” in exchange for him inappropriately touching her in various ways, court records show.
“The victim clarified
