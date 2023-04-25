ELKTON — A Delaware man caught on security video opening fire on the married owners of an Elkton motel in the lobby of their establishment in March 2021 – killing the woman and critically wounding her husband – received a 70-year prison term on Monday.
The defendant - Hakeem Evans, now 28, of Newark, Del. - was a guest at the New Eastern Inn at 291 E. Pulaski Highway (Route 40) at approximately 9 p.m. on March 5, 2021 when he fatally shot Ushaben Patel, 59, and critically wounded her husband, Dilipbhai Patel, also 59 at that time, through an opening in a plexiglass partition in the office lobby.
Evans placed the barrel of his handgun into that window opening and fired three shots at the victims amid a dispute in which he maintained that the Patels owed him an $80 refund, after they ordered him to vacate the premises because he refused to follow the motel's coronavirus safety regulations.
"This was a murder over an $80 refund. There was no pausing whatsoever when he pulled (the gun) out," Assistant State's Attorney Scott Lewis told Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Keith A. Baynes, referring to what the security video shows. "This was no accident. He shot Mrs. Patel dead center in the chest. He shot Mr. Patel in the lower back and into the hip. Even when the gun stopped firing, he continued pulling the trigger." (Cecil Whig archives indicate that Evans' gun had jammed.)
At the time of double shooting, Evans was on probation for a second-degree assault conviction in Delaware and, as a result of that blotch on his criminal record, he was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition, according to Lewis, who described Evans as a "violent individual."
In addition, at that time, Evans was free on bond in an unrelated Delaware criminal case and, as conditions of his pre-trial release, he was banned from possessing firearms and ammunition, Lewis reported.
Ushaben and Dilipbhai had owned and operated the motel for more than 30 years, after immigrating to the United States from India and working jobs to save enough money to build it.
Because the Patels were business owners in the community, Elkton Police Department officers would interact with them occasionally for a variety of reasons. They used words like “genuinely nice,” and “hardworking” and “warm” and “dedicated” and “caring” to describe the Patel couple, according to an archived Cecil Whig article, which also indicates that the Patels were known for enforcing the rules at their motel.
Lewis told the judge that the Patels sometimes provided free meals and motel lodging for struggling people and that, in addition to their philanthropic endeavors in the Elkton community, they established charities in their native India and traveled back there periodically to oversee them.
"Both of them (were) basically pillars of the community," Lewis said, noting that the Patels started a business, raised a family and made a good life for themselves after immigrating to the United States.
"All of that was lost when he (Evans) pulled that trigger three times," Lewis told the judge.
Ushaben was pronounced dead at the scene and Dilipbhai was admitted to Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where doctors treated his gunshot wound - one that, according to Lewis, makes it difficult for him to move certain ways some two years later. Evans fled from the motel, after going to his rented Room 206 briefly in the wake of the shooting, and he surrendered himself to police at a nearby convenience store later that night.
Evans pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or someone with a disqualifying conviction and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony or a crime of violence in October, as part of a plea agreement in which prosecutors dismissed related charges, including first-degree murder, an offense that is punishable up to life in prison.
During Monday's courtroom hearing, Lewis recommended a total of 80 years of incarceration for Evans. The prosecutor reported that state sentencing guidelines, which are based on a defendant's criminal record and other factors, set a penalty range of 25 years to 70 years of active incarceration for Evans.
Deputy District Public Defender Jason Ricke, who represented Evans, recommended a penalty at the lower end of the state sentencing guidelines.
Evans had a "tough childhood," according to Ricke, who reported that Evans' father abandoned the family when his client was young and that that paternal abandonment "made him very angry." Evans struggled in school and "did not get past the 9th grade," Ricke reported. Evans used the word "pain" to summarize his life, according to Ricke.
His mother, however, was supportive of him to a degree, Ricke said. She had paid for her son to stay at the New Eastern Inn at some point in March 2021 because Evans had been homeless, existing by "moving from house to house, couch to couch and living in his car," Ricke added.
"He rode the train in Philly for hours and hours," Ricke said, explaining that Evans had nowhere to go. "He felt like his world was crashing down."
(At the time of the double shooting, Evans was unemployed, single and the father of two children, then ages 3 and 4, according to court records.)
When the Patels banished Evans for refusing to follow coronavirus safety rules on the night of March 5, 2021, Evans "felt he was being unfairly removed from the hotel," according to Ricke. The actual shooting lasted about "two to three seconds," after Evans had been involved in a "five-minute exchange" through the plexiglas with the Patels, he noted.
"He put the barrel through the hole. It really does appear to be a blind shot. This can be best described as a crime of passion. It was out of frustration," Ricke opined.
Ricke then told the judge, "No human being is so bad to be beyond redemption."
Addressing the judge moments before sentencing, Evans offered his "deepest condolences" to the surviving Patel family members and maintained that he "cries every day" about what he did. Referring to Ushaben, Evans acknowledged that he took the life of a "beautiful person to those she left behind."
Then, after telling the judge, "Nobody's perfect," Evans asked Baynes, "Please have mercy on me." Toward the end of his allocution, Evans said he is not a monster. "I have a lot of worth," he told the judge. Several of Evans' relatives were seated behind him on courtroom gallery benches.
Before sentencing Evans, Baynes handed the attorneys two photos that had been gleaned from the motel security camera that videotaped the double shooting. Those pictures had been introduced into evidence during Evans' plea hearing in October.
One photo shows Evans standing several feet away from the opening in the plexiglas during the dispute. Taken later during the exchange, the other picture shows Evans standing at that opening - where he fires three shots at the Patels with his handgun.
"You can see the hole for communication. It's two to three inches. He moved to it. He purposely moved to the left to shoot . . . He pulled out the gun intentionally," Baynes outlined from the bench. "It was a tragic event. It was senseless. Her life ended that night."
The judge said Ushaben's surviving husband could have been fatally wounded, too. "But by the grace of God . . . ," Baynes remarked.
Baynes imposed a maximum 30-year sentence on Evans for second-degree murder and a consecutive maximum 30-year sentence on him for attempted second-degree murder. Because those offenses are considered crimes of violence, Evans must serve half of the combined penalty - 30 years - before he would be eligible for his first parole hearing. Evans would be approximately 56 at that point.
In addition, the judge imposed two consecutive 10-year sentences on Evans for use of a firearm in the commission of a felony or crime of violence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, before suspending five years of each penalty. That left a consecutive 10-year prison term - which is mandatory minimum penalty.
Court records indicate that Evans has filed an appeal in this criminal case.
