CECIL COUNTY — A man who videotaped two boys performing oral sex on each other inside a Cecil County residence — while he was serving as their caregiver — received a 15-year prison term on Monday after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Visiting Retired Talbot County Circuit Court Judge Broughton M. Earnest imposed a 20-year sentence on the defendant — Kyleef Isiah Laws, 28, of Wilmington, Del. — for sex abuse of a minor and then suspended half of it, those court documents indicate.
The judge also imposed a 10-year sentence on Laws for a second sex-abuse-of-a-minor conviction and then suspended half of that penalty, too, court records show. Earnest made that sentence, which translates to a five-year term, consecutive with the first penalty that equates to a 10-year term – leaving Laws with 15 years of incarceration, according to court records. The judge gave the defendant credit for 490 days that he already served in jail as a pre-trial inmate after his February 2022 arrest, the sentencing sheet shows.
In addition, the judge imposed a concurrent 10-year sentence — with five years suspended — on Laws for child porn film in sex act, court records show.
Laws pleaded guilty to those three criminal charges in August 2022 as part of a plea agreement, according to court records.
Also part of the sentence, the judge ordered Laws to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his 15-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison and instructed Laws to enroll in a specified supervision program for convicted sex offenders and to “continue therapy or treatment as directed,” court records show.
In addition, Earnest ordered Laws to register as a convicted sex offender for the rest of his life, according to court records. The Sex Offender Registry allows law enforcement officers to monitor convicted sex offenders by phone and in person, and it enables citizens to keep tabs on convicted sex offenders through the program’s online site, which provides the current addresses of registrants and other information about them.
The investigation leading to Law’ arrest, three convictions and 15-year prison term started on Feb. 18, 2022, when Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Det. John Lines received a referral from the Department of Human Services, court records show.
“According to the referral, a student from a Cecil County Middle School reported to the school administration that there was a video circulating with ‘child sex acts.’ A copy of the video was obtained by investigators (and it) depicted two juveniles engaged in sex acts at a home determined to be in Cecil County,” according to the original charging document.
The investigation led to detectives identifying the two victims, court records show. It also led to investigators identifying the suspect as Laws, who was serving as the boys’ caregiver when he videotaped them, according to court records, which further show that Laws had served as their caregiver on previous occasions.
“Detective Lines conducted a recorded interview with Laws, who waived his Miranda rights and admitted to filming the video, using one of the victims’ phones. The investigation also revealed that the video was not distributed by Laws, but inadvertently made its way into the hands of other students by the victim’s cell phone,” according to court records.
