ELKTON — A man who held a gun to a woman’s head in the presence of their two young children at an Elkton residence and later fired shots outside the home during an incident in January received a 14-year prison term on Wednesday, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Visiting Retired Kent County Circuit Court Judge Paul M. Bowman imposed a 20-year sentence on the defendant — William Stafford, 29, of Chester, Pa. — for first-degree assault and then suspended eight years of the penalty, court records show. In addition, Bowman imposed a consecutive 12-year sentence on Stafford for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and then suspended 10 years of the penalty, court records indicate.
The judge ordered Stafford to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his 14-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison, court records show.
Stafford pleaded guilty to those two criminal charges in June, as part of a plea agreement reached by Assistant State’s Attorney Gavin Patashnick and Assistant Public Defender Allen E. Wolf, according to court records and Cecil Whig archives.
Elkton Police Department officers responded to the unit block of Leeward Court at approximately 4:45 p.m. on Jan. 4, after receiving a “shots fired” complaint, and they met with the woman who had been attacked by Stafford, police reported.
After contacting the woman throughout the day to demand money and to threaten her, Stafford showed up at the Leeward Court residence and took her phone, ID and bank cards, before walking out of the dwelling, police said. The woman followed Stafford out of the residence, in hopes of retrieving her property, and she was able to regain her phone from him, police added.
At that point, however, Stafford pinned the woman down on the ground and started choking her, according to court records.
The woman broke free and fled back into the residence, but Stafford followed her into the dwelling and locked the front door behind him, police reported.
“He then pulled a firearm out and put it to her head, threatening her. She began to scream for help, at which time (Stafford) fled from the residence. Once outside, he fired multiple gunshots before fleeing in his vehicle. Throughout this incident, both children (ages four and one) were on scene, witnessing and being placed into danger by (Stafford’s) actions,” the arresting officer outlined in the original charging document.
Investigators recovered “multiple shell casings” at the scene, according to court documents, which indicate that the gunshots did not strike anyone.
The investigation led to officers finding and arresting Stafford on Jan. 18, approximately two weeks after the incident, police said. Investigators learned that the court had issued the woman a Final Protective Order against Stafford, which still was effective at the time of the incident, and that the order barred him from have any contact with her — including going to her Leeward Court residence — and possessing any firearms, police added.
