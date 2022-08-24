ELKTON — A man who broke into Elkton High School after hours in February received a 120-day jail term last Monday, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Retired Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Michael V. Whelan imposed a five-year sentence on the defendant — Larry Reed, 27, of Elkton — during Monday’s courtroom hearing and then suspended all but 120 days of it, court records show. Reed will serve his term in the Cecil County Detention Center.
The judge sentenced Reed moments after he pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary, according to court records. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed several related charges against Reed, according to court records.
Whelan ordered Reed to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his 120-day jail term. In addition, the judge ordered Reed to pay $1,355.64 in restitution.
On Aug. 8, one week earlier, Reed’s co-defendant, Megan McDowell, 31, also pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary. McDowell’s sentencing is set for Sept. 28.
Reed and McDowell, 31, broke into EHS in the 100 block of James Street at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 6, which was a Sunday, police reported. Charging documents alleged that they stole an unspecified number of Google Chromebook laptops and destroyed school property.
Elkton Police Department officers rushed to the school at 6:43 a.m. in response to a commercial alarm, police said. After officers arrived at the school, police added, a dispatcher informed them that seven additional alarms had been activated.
On the east side of the building, one of the officers found a Dodge Journey that was parked near an exterior school door, which had a shattered window, police reported. On the west side of the building, another officer saw a man and a woman — later identified as Reed and McDowell — inside the school, according to court records.
One officer saw the man pounding a pipe against a door or a wall inside the school, police said. When the man and woman near him noticed the officer, they ran toward the east side of the school, police added.
Then the suspects ran out of the school and attempted to flee from the officers, according to court records. One of the officers caught both suspects, whom he and other officers were able to identify “due to previous encounters” with them, court records show.
While officers were clearing the school building, they noticed several pieces of property that had been damaged or destroyed, including a propane controller, a cabinet inside a chemistry lab and a chemistry lab door window, police reported.
Officers also located a pipe, flashlight, medical supplies, alcohol wipes and tape, according to court records.
While conducting an inventory search of the Dodge Journey that officers had linked to Reed and McDowell, investigators found numerous Google Chromebook laptops, court records show. On the back of those Chromebook laptops, investigators noticed stickers indicating the laptops were “property of Cecil County Public Schools,” according to court records.
Officers arrested Reed and McDowell at the school and then drove them to EPD headquarters for processing.
