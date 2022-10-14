ELKTON — A man accused of firing a gunshot — no one was struck — when a woman attempted to break up an assault outside a Chesapeake City residence in mid-March received a 10-year prison term on Wednesday, after accepting a plea deal, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a maximum 10-year sentence on the defendant — Sean Timothy Mayfield, 28, of Chesapeake City — after the defendant pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree assault, court records show.
Baynes imposed a consecutive 10-year sentence on Mayfield for his second assault conviction and then suspended that penalty, according to court records.
In addition, Baynes ordered Mayfield to serve three years of supervised probation after completing his 10-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. The judge gave Mayfield credit for the time that he spent as a pre-trial inmate at a Pennsylvania jail and then at the Cecil County Detention Center — slightly more than six months — after his arrest in late March.
The incident leading to Mayfield’s arrest, convictions and sentences occurred at approximately 3 p.m. on March 11 outside Mayfield’s residence on Buddy Boulevard in the Chesapeake Estates community, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office, which handled the investigation.
Police said Mayfield and another suspect, Paul David Rode, now 29, also a Chesapeake City resident, were beating a man outside that Buddy Boulevard residence, when a nearby woman tried to intervene. Mayfield then fired one gunshot in her direction, but the bullet did not strike anyone, police added.
CCSO deputies responded to the scene and arrested Rode — charging him with second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and conspiracy to use a handgun in the commission of a felony or a violent crime, according to court records.
On Oct. 3, prosecutors placed their criminal case against Rode on the stet, or inactive docket, court records show. In a stetted case, the charges remain on the books — and the state can elect to prosecute the defendant at any point during a three-year period. During the last two years, however, the state must first convince a judge that probable cause exists to pursue prosecution of the defendant.
Mayfield was not at the Buddy Boulevard scene when deputies arrived, according to police.
On March 28, slightly more than two weeks after the incident, marshals with the U.S. Marshals Service arrested Mayfield at a residence in Upper Darby, Pa., police said. CCSO detectives and Maryland State Apprehension Team members tracked down Mayfield to Upper Darby, where the suspect has ties, and then, because of jurisdictional reasons, they called upon the marshals to take Mayfield into custody, police added.
