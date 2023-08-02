ELKTON — A man who participated in a 2019 armed robbery in which the 74-year-old owner of a Port Deposit-area convenience store was pepper sprayed and punched in the face has received a 10-year prison for his role in the crime, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Brenda A. Sexton imposed a maximum 20-year sentence on the defendant — Thedral Thomas Williams III, 30, of Baltimore — on Friday (July 28) for armed robbery and then suspended half of the penalty, in accordance with a binding plea agreement, court records show.
Also in line with the binding plea deal, the judge imposed a suspended 10-year sentence on Williams for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court records.
Sexton ordered Williams to serve five years of supervised probation after completing his 10-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. In addition, the judge ordered Williams to pay $780 in restitution to the victim.
Williams pleaded guilty to those two charges in April, as part of a binding plea agreement negotiated by Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Lewis and Williams’ defense lawyer, Justin Michael Hollimon, court records show. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed several related charges against Williams.
As for Williams’ co-defendant — John Brian Sherman Collins Jr., 32, of Perryville — he is awaiting his jury trial.
Court records indicate that Collins, who, like Williams, was charged with armed robbery, first-degree assault and 15 other counts, failed to appear for a courtroom hearing in March 2022 because he was incarcerated in Delaware in an unrelated attempted murder case.
Collins allegedly committed the Delaware attempted murder in November 2021 — while he was on pre-trial home detention in the Cecil County armed robbery case. A detainer was placed on Collins, meaning he will be transferred back into Cecil County custody after his Delaware case is adjudicated.
The armed robbery occurred at Craigtown Market in the 700 block of Craigtown Road at approximately 5:45 a.m. on May 29, 2019, while the then-74-year-old store owner was in the process of opening for the business day, according to court records, which allege that Collins maced the proprietor three times and punched him once during the robbery. Williams pointed a gun at the victim during the robbery, court records show.
Those court records further indicate that Williams and Collins were dressed in black — with their heads and faces covered with black nylon stockings — when they walked into that market and approached the owner, who was behind the counter.
During the incident, Collins allegedly took approximately $745 from the the cash drawer, punched the owner and pepper-sprayed him three times while Williams brandished what appeared to be a handgun, police said.
The suspects fled out the rear door and ran into the woods directly behind the market moments later, after noticing a vehicle pulling into the store’s front parking lot, police added.
Store surveillance cameras videotaped the holdup and the vehicle used in the armed robbery, according to court records. That footage helped Cecil County Sheriff’s Office detectives expediently identify Collins as one of the suspects, after they were able to link him to a white service truck seen in the surveillance video, court records show.
Investigators arrested Collins on May 30, 2019, a day after the armed robbery, police reported.
Further investigation then led to CCSO detectives identifying the second suspect as Williams, whom police arrested at his Baltimore residence in July 2019, about five weeks after the armed robbery, according to court records.
The criminal cases involving Williams and Collins have been marked by various delays during the past four years, including a lengthy one after the COVID pandemic infiltrated Maryland in March 2020 — resulting in the closing of courthouses throughout the state and then the suspension of jury trials.
