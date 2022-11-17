NEWARK, Del. — A man is facing a mandatory sentence of life in prison for his role in the abduction and murder of a woman who was kidnapped outside her Newark-area apartment in June 2017, forced into a car trunk and then driven to a wooded area in Elkton, Md., where she was fatally shot.
After a weeklong federal trial, Dion Oliver was convicted of stalking, kidnapping resulting in death and conspiracy. Oliver was one of six men charged in the crime; at least two others have already pleaded guilty and are facing lengthy prison sentences.
“These men displayed a total disregard for human life,” said Thomas J. Sobocinski, special agent in charge of the FBI Baltimore Field Office. “In an act of retribution, they not only kidnapped and killed a woman, they opened fire in the middle of a busy street, when kids were getting out of school; forever changing the life of one 6-year-old boy as he was shot while riding in the backseat of his mom’s car.”
The killing was part of a feud that Ryan Bacon had with a former friend, Markevis Stanford. Bacon – who released rap songs under the moniker “Buck 50” – published a song that was construed as publicly labeling Stanford a “rat” or “snitch.” That feud resulted in violence between Bacon and his associates and Stanford and his associates.
On June 6, 2017, Bacon, Oliver and others kidnapped Stanford’s girlfriend, 28-year-old Keyonna Perkins, at her home in the Four Seasons apartment complex south of Newark.
They were able to learn Stanford’s location by posing as Perkins when they texted Stanford with Perkins’ cellphone. After spotting Stanford walking on the shoulder of Del. 896 a short distance from Perkins’ apartment, the defendants fired several errant shots at him — while Perkins was in one of the vehicle trunks — before he was able to flee.
Co-conspirators drove Perkins to a wooded area off Delaware Avenue in Elkton, where she was shot five times and killed.
Meanwhile, Oliver and another co- conspirator followed Stanford into Wilmington and fired at him again. While the shots missed Stanford, one of the bullets ripped through an SUV and struck a 6-year-old boy in the head, causing the child severe and permanent injuries.
