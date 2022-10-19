JOPPA — An investigation is continuing after a man suffered burns over more than 60 percent of his body Tuesday night when his camper caught fire on a business lot in Joppa, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
After providing medical treatment at the scene, paramedics transported the injured 38-year-old man to Johns Hopkins Bayview Burn Center in Baltimore, where he was listed in critical condition as of Wednesday morning, fire officials reported.
The man’s pet dog suffered injuries, too, fire officials said. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control unit responded to the fire scene and transported the dog to Bel Air Animal Emergency Hospital, where it is being treated for injuries, fire officials added.
A passerby called 911 at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Tuesday after noticing a “large fire” on the property of B&T Services in the 400 block of Pulaski Highway (Route 40), prompting several area volunteer fire companies to respond, according to fire officials. Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company served as the on-scene command unit, fire officials noted.
HCSO deputies were first to arrived at the scene, where they discovered a man with “severe burns” on his body and “heavy fire throughout” a 30-foot-long camper trailer that was parked between two buildings, fire officials said. The man told deputies that he was inside the camper when the fire broke out and that he and his dog were able to escape, fire officials added.
“Investigators learned (that) the man was an employee of the company (and that he) had permission to park his camper on the property,” an MOSFM spokesperson explained.
Volunteer firefighters were able to contain the blaze before it spread to the adjacent buildings, fire officials reported.
As of Wednesday, MOSFM detectives continued their investigation to determine the cause of the blaze, which destroyed the camper, according to the spokesperson, who commented, “Deputy State Fire Marshals cannot rule out a failure with a propane heater inside the camper.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.