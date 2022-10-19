Joppa camper fire

Flames engulf a camper on a business lot in Joppa on Tuesday night.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF MARYLAND OFFICE OF STATE FIRE MARSHAL

JOPPA — An investigation is continuing after a man suffered burns over more than 60 percent of his body Tuesday night when his camper caught fire on a business lot in Joppa, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.