ELKTON — A man who beat a fellow patron into unconsciousness outside a Cecil County bar in May has been sentenced to time served - approximately one month - placed on five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay the victim more than $63,000 to cover his related medical expenses, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a maximum 10-year sentence on the defendant - Carlo DiSabatino, 52, of Elkton - on Monday for second-degree assault and then suspended all but the time that DiSabatinto spent in the Cecil County Detention Center from July 21, the day of his arrest, until Aug. 17, the day he posted a $15,000 bond to gain his pre-trial freedom, court records show.
DiSabatinto had pleaded guilty to that misdemeanor assault charge earlier in Monday's courtroom hearing, as part of a plea deal in which prosectors dismissed the most serious charge, first-degree assault - a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison - and reckless endangerment, a lesser charge that carries a maximum five-year penalty, according to court records.
Davis placed DiSabatino on five years of supervised probation, ordering him to complete an anger management program as one of several conditions, court records show.
In addition, the judge ordered DiSabatino to pay $63,612 in restitution to the victim, who, according to court records, spent about one week in Christiana Hospital in Delaware, where he underwent a surgery to repair fractured facial bones after the assault.
The state reportedly did not seek incarceration because of the defendant's ability to pay the restitution - if he were free and on probation instead of behind bars for a prolonged period - and because of the victim's need to pay those hospital bills. The judge reportedly told DiSabatino from the bench that, had restitution not been a major consideration in reaching a sentence, he would have received some prison time.
Assistant State's Attorney Edward Ellis Rollins and DiSabatino's Elkton-based defense lawyer, William F. Riddle, negotiated the plea agreement.
Court records indicate that the assault occurred at approximately 11:40 p.m. on May 21 outside the entrance of the bar and that it concluded a protracted, on-again-off-again dispute that night between DiSabatino and the victim, who is a 39-year-old Cecil County man.
Those court documents further show that the assault in which the victim suffered his serious injuries was caught on video by a business security camera; that the bar owner provided that video to police; and that investigators viewed that footage before filing criminal charges against DiSabatino.
That video shows DiSabatino walking toward the victim, who is standing outside the establishment's door with his "arms raised, palms, up, presumably in a confused motion," and then shows DiSabatino punching the victim in the face approximately 15 times, court records show.
On the 12th punch, according to a court-document summary of what the footage shows, the victim's "body goes limp" and then DiSabatino continues to strike him in the face until he falls to the ground. At that point, DiSabatino kicks the prone victim in the face with his right foot, before leaving the area, court records show.
