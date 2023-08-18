PORT DEPOSIT — A man is facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly stabbed a man numerous times on Thursday night in downtown Port Deposit during an argument, according to Maryland State Police.
Investigators identified the suspect as Michael Patrick Martin, 69, of the unit block of Benjamin Park Drive near Port Deposit, where MSP troopers arrested him shortly after the incident, which occurred in the 100 block of Main Street.
An MSP helicopter crew flew the wounded man to University of Maryland's Shock Trauma Unit in Baltimore, where he arrived in critical condition, police reported. Update information about the victim's medical condition was unavailable on Friday morning.
Troopers assigned to the North East Barrack rushed to the area of 160 South Main Street at approximately 9:45 p.m. Thursday, after receiving a dispatch regarding a stabbing, according to police. Investigators spoke with the wounded man, who identified Martin as his alleged assailant, police said. They also spoke with "multiple witnesses on scene" and learned that the suspect had fled in a maroon Chrysler vehicle, police added.
Investigators received several "eyewitness accounts" of the stabbing and the events leading up to it, which, in part, helped them develop Martin as the suspect and prompted them to go to his Benjamin Park Drive residence and arrest him, police reported.
After waiving his right to remain silent, Martin confessed to stabbing the man with a knife, which troopers found inside his residence, police said. Martin told investigators that he witnessed the alleged victim and another man arguing over an unspecified matter on South Main Street and, at some point, he and the alleged victim became embroiled in a verbal dispute, too, police added.
"Martin stated (that the alleged victim) approached him, at which point Martin retrieved a knife. The verbal altercation continued to escalate, to the point which Martin stated he stabbed (the man) multiple times in the arms and torso," according to the charging document.
Martin is charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, court records show.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Friday morning, awaiting his bail review hearing that is set for Monday, according to court records.
