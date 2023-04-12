ABERDEEN — Investigators have arrested and charged a man with attempted murder, arson and other offenses after he allegedly intentionally set fire to a residence near Aberdeen in late March while he and his father were inside the dwelling, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Investigators identified the suspect as 27-year-old Patrick Joseph Brinsfield — who reportedly told Aberdeen Police Department officers that he deliberately had set fire to the house he and his father shared in unit block of North Post Road shortly after those officers arrived at the fire scene at approximately 12:40 a.m. on March 31, along with Aberdeen Volunteer Fire Company firefighters and other first responders, fire officials reported.
“Aberdeen police officers also learned that a witness on his way home first saw the fire, knocked, and kicked on the door until Brinsfield and his father came out. Firefighters arrived within minutes and were able to contain the bulk of the fire within minutes. Brinsfield’s father, who was in the basement, was unaware a fire was on the second floor,” an MOSFM spokesperson commented.
Aberdeen Police Department officers drove Brinsfield from the fire scene to Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace for a precautionary evaluation, police reported.
With the assistance of K9 Kachina, a specially-trained scent dog that is used in arson investigations, as well as in other capacities, MOSFM detectives determined that the fire inside that North Post Road had been intentionally set, according to fire officials.
After consulting with the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, MOSFM investigators arrested Brinsfield with the assistance of Havre de Grace Police Department officers on Friday after he was discharged from the hospital, fire officials said. Investigators charged Brinsfield with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree arson, second-degree arson, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, fire officials added.
Brinsfield remained in the Harford County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, according to Harford County District Court records.
Investigators have not released a motive for Brinsfield’s alleged arson.
