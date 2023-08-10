ELKTON — A man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly fired a handgun outside an Elkton bar where, moments earlier, a bouncer had banished him from the establishment because he purportedly had been involved in an argument, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Francis Anthony Mancari, 33, of Middletown, Del. No one was struck by the gunshots, court records indicate.
Elkton Police Department officers responded to Walt's Tavern in the 300 block of Augustin Herman Highway (Route 213) at 2:16 a.m. on Sunday, after receiving a dispatch regarding a patron who returned to the bar after he had been asked to leave, police said.
While driving to Walt's Tavern to handle the call, officers received a dispatch update indicating that gunshots had been fired by the suspect and that the alleged shooter had driven away in a black 2019 Dodge Charger bearing a red license plate, police added.
A responding EPD officer spotted the suspect vehicle heading north on Route 213, prompting the officer to turn on his patrol vehicle's emergency lights and siren and attempt to stop the car, according to court records. The suspect vehicle turned right onto eastbound East Pulaski Highway (Route 40), where other officers joined the pursuit, court records show.
Officers stopped the suspect vehicle on eastbound Route 40 near the Whitehall Road intersection and took the driver - later identified as Mancari - into custody, police reported.
Investigators confiscated a Glock 26 handgun and two ammunition magazines, after noticing them on the driver's seat, court records allege.
While an officer drove Mancari to EPD's headquarters on Railroad Avenue, Mancari reportedly said, "I'm an idiot and an (a**h***)," several times, a similar comment he purportedly uttered repeatedly during a police interview later that morning, according to the charging document.
When asked why he kept making that statement, Mancari explained that it was because he had been driving drunk, police reported.
During the police interview, Mancari confessed to firing the handgun outside of the bar, telling investigators that he did so after he had been "physically pushed out of the bar by security," according to the charging document.
"He then went to his car and got angry and punched his rearview mirror, causing it to break. (Mancari) advised that he then reached into his center console and pulled out his Glock 26. While sitting inside of his car, he discharged the firearm out of the sunroof into the sky. (Mancari) advised that he could not distinguish exactly how many rounds he shot, but it was at least one, possibly two. He stated that he did not point the firearm at anyone or had the intent to hurt anyone. He stated that he was just scared and angry," court records allege.
Mancari also told investigators that he possesses a Delaware handgun carry permit, but does not have one to do so in Maryland, court records show.
Investigators interviewed a Walt's Tavern bouncer about the altercation. That employee's recollection of the shooting incident and the events leading up to it corroborated the account that Mancari had given, according to the charging document.
Mancari is charged with six misdemeanor offenses, including reckless endangerment, reckless endangerment from a car, loaded handgun on person and loaded handgun in vehicle, court records show.
After spending one night in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond, Mancari gained his pre-trial freedom by posting a $5,000 bond on Monday in the wake of his bail review hearing earlier that day, according to court records, which indicate that Cecil County District Court Judge Clara E. Campbell presided over that proceeding. Court records show that Mancari paid $500 of the $5,000 bond to gain his release from jail.
