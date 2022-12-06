ELKTON — A man remained jailed on Tuesday after he allegedly fired a handgun several times out the driver’s side window of a car while pulling out of an Elkton gas station — purportedly because he saw someone he maintains had harmed a relative of his in the past, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators developed Ronald L. Crabtree, 32, of Elkton, as the suspect, after interviewing an eyewitness and watching surveillance video of the incident, and they arrested him without incident on Thursday, police said. No one was injured during the alleged shooting incident, which occurred late last month in the parking lot of the Valero Gas Station on North Bridge Street, police added.
Elkton Police Department officers rushed to Valero at 4:19 p.m. on Nov. 26, after a cashier at the business reported that she saw and heard a man fire about six shots from a handgun a few moments earlier while pointing the firearm out the driver’s side window of a white Ford sedan while leaving the premises, police reported.
EPD investigators recovered four spent 9mm bullet casings near the northeast exit of the Valero parking lot, court records show.
While viewing video gleaned from exterior surveillance cameras mounted at Valero and the nearby Elkton Car Wash, investigators saw a white 2014 Ford Taurus fleeing the business property from the same exit where they recovered the spent 9mm bullet casings, according to court records.
After identifying what they believed to be the suspect vehicle, EPD investigators conducted a follow-up investigation and determined that the white Four Taurus in question is registered to Crabtree, according to the charging document. Additional investigation revealed that Crabtree is prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition because of a felony conviction on his criminal record, court records allege.
That led to investigators obtaining a warrant to search Crabtree’s residence in the unit block of Whitetail Way, police reported. With the assistance of the Maryland State Police Firearms Enforcement Division and EPD’s Street Crimes Unit, EPD detectives conducted the court-approved search at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Thursday, police said, adding that the suspect’s residence was unoccupied at the time.
Investigators found and confiscated a 50-round gun magazine loaded with 9mm ammunition, according to the charging document, which further indicates that police also seized “other firearm accessories” during the search.
“The ammunition loaded in the magazine also matched the shell casings recovered at the scene of the shooting,” court records allege.
After receiving information that Crabtree was visiting someone at ChristianaCare’s Union Hospital in Elkton, investigators went there and arrested him without incident, police reported.
Crabtree admitted to firing a gun out the window of his car, after EPD investigators read him his Miranda rights and he, in turn, waived his right to remain silent, court records show.
Crabtree told investigators that he was intoxicated while in the area of the Elkton Car Wash at the time of Nov. 26 incident, when he noticed someone who, Crabtree contends, sexually assaulted one his relatives at some point in the past, court records show.
“Crabtree stated he fired rounds out of his window but did not directly shoot at the subject or in his direction. Crabtree also stated he does not have the firearm anymore. He stated it is gone and won’t ever be able to be used again,’ court records allege.
(Court records contain no additional information regarding the person whom Crabtree purports to have seen before allegedly firing the handgun.)
In the statement of probable cause contained in court records, the arresting EPD officer wrote, “It should be noted (that) Crabtree is currently on parole.”
Crabtree is facing five criminal charges, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless endangerment from a car and loaded handgun on person, according to court records.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Monday, three days after his bail review hearing, court records show.
