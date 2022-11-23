ELK MILLS — A man remained jailed Tuesday after he allegedly choked and punched a law enforcement officer at an Elk Mills park, where the suspect purportedly had been drinking alcoholic beverages inside his vehicle, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Larry Kenneth Rakes III, 35, of the unit block of Buttonbush Court near Elkton.
The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. on Nov. 9, when Deputy James Unger and Sr. Dfc. Matthew Purfield, both in uniform, went to the Elk Mills Community Park in the 500 block of Elk Mills Road in response to a complaint regarding a man reportedly drinking alcoholic beverages inside a black Chevrolet Spark at that park — which had closed for the day at sunset, police said.
CCSO Cpl. J. Wight, also in uniform, joined the two deputies moments after they arrived to check on the welfare of the man — identified as Rakes — inside the idling car, police added.
After noticing Rakes drinking a beer in the driver’s seat and seeing several other beer cans on the front-passenger floorboard, the deputies confronted the suspect, according to police. Possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages in the community park is illegal, police noted.
Rakes opened his car door “aggressively and spat at the feet” of Purfield, before “launching into a profanity-laced tirade” about the deputies minding their own business, court records allege.
The deputies noticed that Rakes’ speech was slurred and described his demeanor as “confrontational and extremely agitated,” police said. They also smelled a “strong odor of alcohol” coming from Rakes and his car, police added.
Because Rakes appeared to be intoxicated, Unger asked the suspect to remove the car key from the ignition and hand it to him, police said. Rakes took the key and threw it on the ground at Unger’s feet, police added.
At that point, the deputies asked Rakes to get out of the car to perform standard field sobriety tests — a request that prompted the suspect to lock the car and “thrash about the vehicle and bang on the windows,” according to the charging document.
Purfield retrieved the key that Rakes had thrown onto the ground and used it to open the driver’s side door, police said. Purfield then grabbed Rakes’ left arm to escort him out of the car, police added.
“Rakes immediately jerked his arm free, then grabbed Sr. Dfc. Purfield in a headlock with his left arm (and) then pulled Purfield into the vehicle,” according to the statement of probable cause written by Unger, who also notes in that court document that he noticed Rakes “applying significant pressure to Purfield’s neck/throat area while simultaneously striking Purfield about the head and neck with his right fist.”
One of the deputies tased Rakes, because he continued to “violently resist,” police said. Then the deputies used “additional physical control techniques” to further subdue Rakes, remove him from the car and handcuff him, police added.
While lying on the ground, Rakes apologized, according to the charging document. Court records further indicate that the suspect acknowledged that he was drunk and that he shouldn’t have fought.
CCSO Dfc. Caleb Griffitts drove Rakes to Christiana Union Hospital in Elkton to receive treatment for injuries that the suspect suffered during the struggle, police reported.
Unger transported Purfield to that Elkton hospital, too, police said. Doctors there treated Purfield for “soft tissue injuries and muscle strains to the right thumb, neck and upper back,” in addition to a cut on his right shin — all of which he suffered during the suspect’s attack police added.
Purfield reported that, while Rakes was “squeezing his neck and throat” with what investigators described as a headlock/chokehold, his “normal breathing was impeded” and that it placed him “in fear of significant injury had the assault continued,” according to the charging document.
Rakes is facing six criminal charges, including first-degree assault and second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, both of which are felonies that are punishable by up to 25 years and 10 years in prison respectively if convicted, court records show.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, one week after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
