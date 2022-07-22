NORTH EAST — A man remained jailed Thursday after he allegedly tried to drive away from a traffic stop scene near North East — while a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy was partially hanging outside the suspect vehicle, according to the charging document.
The suspect, Scott J. Myers, 35, of Philadelphia, Pa., also stands accused of striking the deputy, CCSO Cpl. Jonathan Wight, several times during their scuffle, which prompted Wight to tase the suspect in the abdomen, police said. The stun gun deployment proved to be ineffective, however, police added.
In addition, Myers allegedly ran away from traffic stop scene in the unit block of Marysville Road and headed into the nearby woods, resulting in a search that involved numerous law enforcement officers, police reported. CCSO Deputy S. Nagovich later spotted the suspect hiding near a fence in the area of Peninsula Drive and Baron, and he and other law enforcement officers took Myers into custody, according to police.
The incident started at approximately 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday, when Wight went to the unit block of Marysville Road, a short distance from Route 272, after receiving a complaint regarding a man “slumped over” in the driver’s seat of a blue Ford Explorer that purportedly was running in the road, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Wight found Myers behind the wheel of the SUV, which was parked on the left shoulder of that road, and he was looking down at a map on his cell phone, court records show.
After the deputy asked the suspect if he was OK, Myers responded that he was tired because he had driven from Charlotte, N.C., police reported.
Myers, who appeared to be “nervous and jittery” to Wight, gave a name but he was unable to provide the deputy with identification, according to the charging document.
Because he wanted to further investigate the suspect’s identity, Wight prepared to detain Myers, court records show.
Myers obeyed Wight’s order to get out of the SUV, which had been turned off, police said. But when the deputy ordered Myers to turn and place his hands behind his back, the suspect allegedly darted into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away, spurring Wight to partially enter the vehicle and attempt to arrest him, police added.
“Cpl. Wight observed that (Myers) was attempting to drive the vehicle back onto the roadway and away from the scene with Cpl. Wight on top of him and partially hanging out the vehicle. Cpl. Wight observed that there was a parked vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway and was able to steer the vehicle towards the parked vehicle. Prior to striking the vehicle, Cpl. Wight was able to shift the vehicle into park, as (Myers) was driving at approximately 10 to 15 mph,” according to Wight’s written statement of probable cause.
Wight ordered Myers to stop the vehicle several times, to no avail, and he informed him on numerous occasions that he was under arrest, police reported. During that time, Wight also struck Myers several times in the head and upper body with his fist, forearm and elbows, according to police.
The deputy was able to turn off the car and remove keys from the ignition, before tossing them onto the passenger’s side floorboard, police said. When the deputy was maneuvering to stop the vehicle, police added, Myers allegedly struck Wight in the head and upper body, causing a small cut to the right side of his face and a scratch to his left arm.
Myers continued to struggle with the deputy, after Wight had stopped the vehicle, court records allege. Wight unholstered his taser, which Myers then allegedly tried to snag, and deployed it three times while they wrestled inside the vehicle, according to court records, which further indicate that Myers appeared unfazed by the tase to his abdomen.
The deputy and Myers slid out of the car and fell onto the ground, where they continued to grapple — until the suspect was able to slip from Wight’s clutch and run into the nearby woods, police said. Several law enforcement officers responded to the scene, including Nagovich, and they found Myers at a nearby location and arrested him after a search, police added.
Wight later learned that Myers was wanted in Pennsylvania on an outstanding arrest warrant in a violation-of-probation case and that the license plate on the suspect’s Ford Explorer belonged on a different vehicle, according to the charging document.
During a police interview, Myers admitted that he had given a false name — that of his brother — to Wight at the outset of the traffic stop because he wanted to avoid prosecution and because he was “scared,” court records allege.
The charging document notes that Wight’s nameplate and firearms instructor pin, valued at $45, was destroyed while scuffling with the resistant suspect.
Myers is charged with first-degree assault, a felony that is punishable by up to 25 years in prison if convicted, and seven other counts, including reckless endangerment, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, according to court records.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Thursday night, after his bail review hearing earlier that day, court records show.
