NORTH EAST — A man is facing 11 criminal charges after he pulled a knife outside a North East liquor store and threatened to kill a man, before chasing him and his wife, according to Cecil County District Court records.
A nearby security camera videotaped the incident, which occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday outside Singh’s Liquors in the North East Station shopping center, court records show.
Investigators identified the suspect as James H. Heydon, 46, of North East.
Moments after responding to a dispatch regarding a man “attempting to stab another individual with a knife,” an North East Police Department officer spotted a shirtless man — later identified as Heydon — holding a knife outside the nearby Lowe’s, police said. After notifying two backup officers, the officer ordered Heydon to drop the knife and lay on the ground, which he did, and then he took him into custody, police added.
The incident started when the two alleged victims — a man, 42, and a woman, 41 — pulled up in a Nissan sedan and the woman got out of the vehicle and talked to Heydon and a man sitting with him outside of the liquor store, asking for their help because she was looking for a friend, court records show. The woman told investigators that Heydon started talking to her “in a very rude manner,” prompting her husband to confront him, according to the charging document.
Court records allege that, based on the accounts given by the married couple and the eyewitness, Heydon pulled a knife and told the woman’s husband, “I’m going to kill you,” while holding the weapon.
When the alleged victims attempted to leave, Heydon chased them with the knife in his hand, police said. The woman’s husband then grabbed two jack bar handles from his car to defend himself and, at that point, Heydon ran away, police reported.
Giving his statement to investigators, the man who had been seated next to Heydon when the alleged victims arrived in front of the liquor store described Heydon as “intoxicated and rude to the woman,” according to the charging document, which further indicates that he also told NEPD officers that Heydon pulled a knife and made threats.
Investigators later watched the video gleaned from the liquor store’s security camera, and it confirmed the accounts given by the two alleged victims and the eyewitness, police reported.
“Heydon can be seen pulling a knife from his waistband in a quick and aggressive manner. (The woman’s husband) can be seen getting back in the vehicle as Heydon then charged the vehicle, making lunging motions with the knife toward the vehicle as it was backing away,” court records allege.
Heydon is charged with two counts each of first-degree assault, possession of a dangerous weapon with intent to distribute, possession of a concealed dangerous weapon and reckless endangerment and three other offenses, court records show.
He spent one night in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond, before he was released on a $15,000 unsecured bond after his bail review hearing on Wednesday, according to court records, which show that Cecil County District Court Administrative Judge Bonnie G. Schneider presided over that proceeding.
