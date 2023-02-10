ELKTON — A man caught with slightly less than a half-ounce of heroin mixed with fentanyl and two handguns when investigators raided his residence near Elkton in March has received sentences totally 12 years, after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
At the time of that court-approved search of him and his apartment, the defendant — William A. Dejesus, 35, of Elkton — already had at least one conviction on his criminal record for possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute, court records show.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed a 10-year sentence on Dejesus for possession of heroin/fentanyl with intent to distribute during a Feb. 1 courtroom hearing, according to court records. In addition, the judge imposed a consecutive two-year sentence on Dejesus for illegal possession of a regulated firearm, court records show.
Dejesus had entered Alford pleas to those two charges on Jan. 30, as part of a plea deal in which prosecutors dismissed related counts against him, according to court records. In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him at trial.
Dejesus will serve his 12-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison.
As part of the sentence, the judge ordered Dejesus to forfeit $240 that investigators had confiscated from him to the Cecil County Drug Task Force.
After developing Dejesus as a suspect, investigators assigned to the Maryland State Police Strategic Operations Group raided his apartment in the 700 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) near Elkton at approximately 11 a.m. on March 24, police reported.
Investigators seized 35 baggies containing about 12 grams of heroin/fentanyl and bearing the street-brand name of “FAST BALL,” in addition to confiscating a digital scale marked by drug residue, according to police. There are approximately 28 grams in one ounce.
Detectives also confiscated two handguns — a .22 caliber and what they believe is a semi-automatic 9mm — after finding those weapons between the mattress and boxsprings of his bed, police said. They also seized six boxes and a plastic baggie holding ammunition, police added.
During the follow-up investigation, detectives learned that Dejesus is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of his previous drug conviction, court records show.
