ELKTON — A man caught with slightly more than a half-pound of heroin — some of which was “raw,” meaning pure, or lacking the presence of cutting agents — during an Interstate 95 traffic stop near North East in 2020 received a four-year prison on Wednesday after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Judge William W. Davis Jr. imposed a 10-year sentence on the defendant — Albert Torres, 38, of Staten Island, N.Y. — for possession of heroin with intent to distribute and then suspended six years of the penalty, leaving Torres with a four-year term, court records show.
Davis qualified that 10-year sentence that he imposed on Torres in this Cecil County criminal case is consecutive to “any outstanding sentence in New York” that he is serving. Court records indicate that Torres’ current address is the Wallkill Correctional Facility in Wallkill, N.Y.
In addition, Davis ordered Torres to serve two years of supervised probation, after completing his four-year prison term, and to forfeit $4,425.
The judge sentenced Torres moments after the defendant had pleaded guilty to possession of heroin with intent to distribute as part of a plea bargain in which, in exchange, prosecutors dismissed 27 related charges, including importing heroin into the state and possession of a large amount of heroin, court records show.
Torres’ co-defendant, Roman Kopacz, 40, also of Staten Island, N.Y., received a suspended three-year sentence and then was placed on one year of supervised probation in May, after he entered an Alford plea to conspiracy to possess heroin with intent to distribute as part of a plea agreement.
(In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him at trial.)
The investigation leading to the arrests, convictions and sentences of Torres and Kopacz started at approximately 8 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2020, when Maryland State Police Master Trooper Seiders stopped a southbound Chevrolet pickup truck about a mile north of the North East exit on suspicion that the vehicle had been stolen, court records show.
Seiders made the stop after the license plate reader mounted on his patrol vehicle alerted that the truck had been stolen, police said. The trooper then contacted a JFK Barrack dispatcher, who informed Seiders that a check on that truck’s license plate resulted in a “positive hit for a reported stolen vehicle through New York Police Department,” police added.
Court records identified Torres as the driver and Kopacz as his front-seat passenger.
Torres told the trooper that he owned the truck, maintaining that he had purchased the vehicle approximately two months earlier and that he had registered it under the name of his business, Shaolins Finest Towing, police reported.
During the preliminary investigation, the trooper learned that Torres and Kopacz had left New York City and were destined for Tampa, Fla., where they planned to stay for approximately one week, court records show.
The trooper dispatched a specially-trained scent dog and its handler, after noticing “numerous indicators of criminal activity” while interacting with Torres and Kopacz, according to court records. (To preserve the integrity of future investigations, law enforcement officers typically do not publicly detail indicators of criminal activity.)
Because the dog alerted to the presence of illegal drugs while performing a sniff-scan of the truck’s exterior, investigators searched the vehicle, police reported.
Investigators seized 124 grams of heroin, which had been parceled into numerous wax fold bundles, while searching the bed of the truck, court records show. That heroin was contained in a plastic bag found inside a Huggies baby wipe cardboard box, according to court records.
They also confiscated approximately 13 grams of a “light brown powder substance,” believed to be “raw” heroin, and a plastic spoon covered in suspected heroin residue, all of which were found in another plastic bag inside the cardboard box, police reported.
In addition, investigators found two “small brick-shaped packages” containing about 32 grams of heroin while searching the cab of the truck, in addition to 32 methadone pills, four pills of Xanax and a smoking device coated in crack cocaine residue, court records show. Those items were found inside an “Axe brand cardboard box,” police noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.