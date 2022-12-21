Albert Torres

Torres

ELKTON — A man caught with slightly more than a half-pound of heroin — some of which was “raw,” meaning pure, or lacking the presence of cutting agents — during an Interstate 95 traffic stop near North East in 2020 received a four-year prison on Wednesday after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County District Court records.


