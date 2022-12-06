ELKTON—- A man caught with a handgun that had an obliterated serial number after he checked into an Earleville drug rehabilitation center in June received a mandatory five-year sentence on Monday, according to court records.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes imposed the five-year sentence on Taquan Rasheen Brunson, 25, of Gwynn Oak (an unincorporated section of Baltimore City), after the defendant pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon as part of a plea deal, court records show.
In exchange for his guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed related criminal charges against Brunson, who had stood accused of also possessing small amounts of heroin and marijuana when he checked into that drug rehabilitation center, according to court records.
Brunson will serve his five-year term in a Maryland Department of Corrections prison. The judge gave Brunson credit for the time that he served in the Cecil County Detention Center — about six months — as a pre-trial inmate after his arrest in early June.
Also part of the sentence, Baynes ordered Brunson to forfeit a confiscated 9mm handgun to Maryland State Police, according to court records, which indicate that MSP investigators seized that firearm from Brunson during the incident.
The investigation leading to Brunson’s arrest, conviction and sentence started at approximately 5 p.m on June 3, when an MSP trooper responded to the rehabilitation center at 314 Grove Neck Rd. after receiving a complaint regarding a man who was checking into the rehab.
(Court records do not identify the rehab. At the time of the incident, a business website for that Grove Neck Road address, however, identified the place as Recovery Centers of America at Bracebridge Hall. According to information on that site at the time, it was described as an in-patient drug and alcohol rehabilitation center “situated on 560 acres of picturesque views of the Sassafras River.”)
After Brunson had checked into the center, staff members “found a handgun on him with the serial number scratched off,” prompting them to contact authorities, court records show.
When the trooper arrived at the scene, he found Brunson outside the rehab, walking away from the building, police said. When the trooper ran a computer check on the suspect, police added, he learned that Brunson was wanted in California and in Maryland on outstanding arrest warrants.
The trooper then arrested Brunson, police reported.
While searching Brunson after taking him into custody, the trooper found four black-and-white capsules containing a combined weigh of 8.4 grams of suspect heroin, a plastic bag holding 13.6 grams of suspect marijuana and a glass “smoking device” that had suspect heroin residue on it, according to court records. There are about 14 grams in a half-ounce.
The trooper retrieved the handgun, which rehab staff members confirmed they had found on Brunson, police said. Brunson had been in possession of two 9mm rounds of ammunition, and four additional 9mm bullets were found inside of his book bag, police added.
Court records indicate that Brunson is prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition due to his criminal record.
