ELKTON — A Cecil County man caught with nearly 1,800 baggies containing more than a pound and a quarter of heroin mixed with fentanyl — in addition to a half-ounce of methamphetamine and more than $22,000 in cash — during two separate police searches in May is facing up to 40 years in prison after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.
The defendant — Christopher M. Allen, 35, of the unit block of Zion Acres Road near North East — pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled and dangerous substance with intent to distribute on Monday, two days before his jury trial was scheduled to start, court records show. In exchange for his guilty pleas, prosecutors agreed to dismiss eight related charges against him.
Allen’s sentencing is set for Friday.
After developing Allen as a suspect, investigators assigned to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office’s Street Level Crimes Unit applied for a warrant to search his Zion Acres Road residence and his black 2007 BMW, police said. A Cecil County Circuit Court judge, in turn, granted them the search warrant, police added.
Then, at approximately 11:30 a.m. on May 4, SLCU prepared to serve the warrant allowing them to search Allen’s car, which investigators had tracked to the parking lot of the Best Western hotel in the unit block of Elwoods Road, north of North East, according to police. Cecil County Drug Task Force agents and detectives with the Maryland State Police Special Investigations Section were assisting the SLCU members, police noted.
Before investigators could serve the search warrant, however, a man later identified as Christopher M. Garland, 32, of the 400 block of Champlain Road near North East entered the picture — driving into the hotel parking lot in a black Chevrolet Impala, court records show.
At the conclusion of further investigation, Garland became Allen’s co-defendant in the criminal case.
“Investigators then observed Allen exit the hotel, wearing a black back pack, and walk into the parking lot and meet with Garland, who then exited the Impala, both appearing to the be engaged in what investigators believed to be a pending drug transaction,” according to court records.
At that time, investigators detained Allen and Garland, police said. Then they executed the search warrant relating to Allen and his BMW, police added.
Investigators confiscated 109 blue wax stamped bags holding approximately 40 grams of heroin/fentanyl, after finding them inside the back pack, where they also located a plastic bag holding about 17 grams of suspect methamphetamine, according to the charging document relating to Allen’s criminal case. There are approximately 28 grams in one ounce.
Also inside that back pack, investigators found an operational digital scale marked by “suspect meth residue” and a cell phone, police said. While searching Allen’s car, police added, investigators found a magnetic box that had been affixed to the bottom of the driver’s seat.
Then, at about 12:30 p.m. on May 4, approximately one hour later, investigators conducted the court-approved search of Allen’s residence — where they found and seized 1,689 additional baggies containing 577 grams of suspect heroin mixed with fentanyl, which translates to about a pound and a quarter, according to the charging document. There are approximately 453 grams in one pound and about 113 grams in a quarter-pound.
In addition, investigators found and confiscated $22,277 in cash and a “suspected drug ledger,” according to court records relating to Allen’s criminal case.
Garland wasn’t the focus of the investigation that led to his arrest, according to court records. He happened to show up on the scene while the SLCU members were conducting surveillance on Allen, court records indicate.
As for Garland — an incidental suspect — investigators conducted a probable-cause search of his Impala, after seeing a .22 caliber Rohn handgun “in plain view” on the driver’s side floorboard, police said. The revolver was loaded with six bullets, police added.
Investigators later contacted the Maryland Gun Center and learned that Garland is prohibited from possessing a firearm and, or, ammunition because he had been convicted of possession of a narcotic with intent to distribute, which is a felony offense, according to court records.
In addition, while searching Garland’s Impala, investigators found and confiscated three stamped wax bags holding a small amount of heroin/fentanyl and a plastic bag containing about a half-gram of crack cocaine, court records show.
Garland is facing more than 15 years in prison after he, too, accepted a plea deal in his case. Earlier this month, Garland entered Alford pleas to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled and dangerous substance (fentanyl) during a Cecil County Circuit Court hearing, court records show.
In an Alford plea, the defendant maintains his innocence while acknowledging that the state possesses enough evidence to convict him at trial.
Cecil County Circuit Court Administrative Judge Keith A. Baynes accepted Garland’s Alford pleas and, after Assistant State’s Attorney Harold Scott presented the state’s statement of fact, the judge found Garland guilty of the two offenses. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed seven related criminal charges against Garland.
Garland’s firearm conviction is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. It carries a mandatory five-year penalty; however, according to court records, prosecutors withdrew their mandatory-penalty notice during the plea hearing. Garland’s drug possession sentence carries a maximum four-year sentence.
Garland’s sentencing is set for Dec. 5.
