Christopher M. Allen

Allen

 PHOTO COURTESY OF CECIL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

ELKTON — A Cecil County man caught with nearly 1,800 baggies containing more than a pound and a quarter of heroin mixed with fentanyl — in addition to a half-ounce of methamphetamine and more than $22,000 in cash — during two separate police searches in May is facing up to 40 years in prison after accepting a plea deal, according to Cecil County Circuit Court records.

