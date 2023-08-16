ELKTON — A man remained jailed Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot his wife during a dispute inside their Elkton residence and was later caught with a handgun, which he is barred from possessing because of his “multiple felony convictions,” according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Elkton resident Fred Carroll Ward, 73.
The incident leading to investigators arresting and charging Ward began at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Friday, when an Elkton Police Department officer responded to Ward’s residence in the unit block of Leeward Court after receiving a dispatch regarding a domestic assault, police said. Ward had driven away from the residence before the officer arrived, police added.
His wife told the investigator that Ward “appeared to be drunk” when he got home and started an argument with her, after he had been “drinking all day,” according to the charging document. She told police that Ward threatened to shoot her during the argument, court records allege.
“He then reached inside a bag (where) she knows he carries a black handgun. As he was reaching in the bag, she fled the residence. Mr. Ward then emptied her purse, took the keys to their vehicle and drove off. Ms. Ward called the police from the neighbor’s,” according to the charging document.
Court records show that the woman also told investigators that Ward does not possess a valid driver’s license and that he keeps his handgun in a black vinyl case inside a plastic bag.
Officers radioed a be-on-the-lookout bulletin and a Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputy later spotted Ward driving the described vehicle on East Pulaski Highway (Route 40) near Chesapeake Boulevard, police said. The deputy activated the siren and emergency lights on his patrol vehicle in preparation to stop the vehicle, after Ward had turned onto Delancy Road, police added.
After an EPD officer drove into that area, Ward turned onto Wheelhouse Drive from Delancy Road and then onto Leeward Court, the street on which Ward lives, police reported. Then Ward “hit two garbage cans” when he stopped the vehicle in front of his home, court records allege.
At that point, according to court records, the deputy and the EPD officer drew their agency-issued handguns.
“While he was in the vehicle, (Ward) threw an object out of the open window . . . The object thrown from the vehicle was a Taurus model 709 slim 9mm pistol . . . It was in a clear plastic bag,” court records allege.
An officer confiscated the discarded handgun, according to court records, which further indicate, “The magazine was inserted in the pistol and loaded with six cartridges. The chamber was empty.”
When arresting Ward, who complied with all police orders, the officer noticed a “strong odor of alcohol” coming from the suspect and that his eyes were “watery and bloodshot” and that his speech was slurred, court records allege.
Ward told officers that he had consumed rum but he declined to say how much, police said. Ward declined to take sobriety tests, police added.
After taking the suspect to the district court commissioner, officers learned that Ward is prohibited from owning and possessing guns and ammunition, police reported.
“Mr. Ward had multiple felony convictions, no valid driver’s license in any state and suspended driving privileges in Pennsylvania. The pistol was registered to him and not reported stolen,” according to the charging document.
Ward is facing 13 criminal charges, including felony counts of first-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to court records.
He remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, one day after his bail review hearing, court records show. Cecil County District Court Judge Clara E. Campbell presided over that bail review hearing and ordered that Ward continue to be held on no bond, according to court records.
