NORTH EAST — An 18-year-old man remained jailed on Tuesday after he allegedly stabbed a juvenile five times in his upper chest and thigh during a purported street brawl in North East, according to Cecil County District Court records.
Investigators identified the suspect as Port Deposit-area resident Jaidyn M. H. Greene, who is charged with first-degree assault, use of a dangerous weapon with intent to injure, reckless endangerment and three other offenses, court records show.
The victim is a 17-year-old boy, police said, adding that a friend of his drove him to ChristianaCare’s Union Hospital in Elkton after the suspect allegedly stabbed him during a reported large fight in the unit block of Rolling Mill Lane at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday (June 14). Information on the victim’s medical condition was unavailable on Tuesday.
North East Police Department (NEPD) officers responded to the unit block of Rolling Mill Lane after receiving a report of a “large group of juveniles fighting in the street” and a caution that the combatants “possibly had weapons,” court records show.
While canvassing Rolling Mill Lane, in addition to nearby Cedar Hill Circle and North Main Street, officers received information that a teen had been stabbed on Rolling Mill Lane before their arrival and that he had been driven to the hospital in Elkton, where he was listed in stable condition shortly after arriving there, police reported.
At the hospital, investigators photographed the teen’s stab wounds to his upper torso and thigh, police said. During an interview, the teen told investigators that he and approximately seven other people were walking together down Rolling Mill Lane earlier that night, when two strangers started punching and stabbing him during an attempted robbery, police added.
When asked to identify the people who were with him during the incident, however, the teen refused to provide their names, according to court records, which further indicate that investigators characterized the victim as “uncooperative.”
The investigation led NEPD officers to the victim’s 17-year-old friend, a boy who maintained that he was there when the purported attack occurred, police said. He gave an account to investigators that was inconsistent with the one given to them by the victim, police added. That boy told investigators that only he and the victim — not a large group — were walking together when one unknown suspect — not two — attempted to rob them, police reported.
That teen had “cuts on both hands from fighting,” and investigators took photos of his injuries, court records show.
A relative of the boy who suffered the stab wounds told investigators that the victim had “an ongoing social media conflict” with Greene and two of Greene’s friends — a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman — and that they were planning to “meet up and fight in an unknown location in North East,” according to court records.
That family member provided investigators with photos of Greene, which led to Maryland State Police troopers and NEPD officers finding Greene and the other two people mentioned by the relative in the unit block of North Main Street in North East, where they were walking together, police reported.
“All (three) were frisked for weapons and a bloody folding knife was recovered from Jaidyn Greene,” court records allege.
That is when investigators arrested Greene, who “admitted to fighting but claimed he was the victim and denied pulling a knife,” court records show.
Later, after waiving his right to remain silent, Greene granted investigators an interview at the NEPD station, police reported. Greene told investigators that several males approached him at the McDonald’s in the 2400 block of West Pulaski Highway (Route 40) in North East and said they were going to “fight him and get a gun and shoot him over running his mouth,” police said. Greene told investigators that he “challenged them to fight and then went to retrieve his knife,” police added.
And then, according to the account that Greene gave investigators, the “large group of individuals” followed Greene and his friends down Mauldin Avenue onto Rolling Mill Lane — where a fight broke out, court records indicate.
“Mr. Greene stated that he pulled out his knife and started to swing and slash his knife at (the victim), but does not remember how many times he stabbed him,” according to the charging document.
Court records also show that NEPD investigators located the crime scene in the unit block of Rolling Mill Lane, where they recovered a folding knife and a bottle of Everclear, which is an alcoholic beverage, and that they found an eyewitness who had videotaped the fight with his cell phone.
Greene remained in the Cecil County Detention Center on no bond Tuesday, six days after his bail review hearing, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.