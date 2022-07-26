His last trick on the spinning wheel is to blindfold himself and make the circuit on the spinning wheel, which Erick Dominguez performed at the Cecil County Fair as part of the Majestik Spectacular show.
Erick Dominguez with Majestik Spectacular, greets the crowd at the Cecil County Fair at the start of his acrobatic act
A youngster watches the performance of Majestik Spectacular at the Cecil County Fair.
Chiara Anastasini wows the crowd at the Cecil County Fair with her ability to perform with numbers of hula hoops... more than 20 at one point in the act.
Chiara Anastasini wows the crowd at the Cecil County Fair with her ability to perform with numbers of hula hoops.
Youngsters watch the Majestik Spectacular performance at the Cecil County Fair as Erick Dominguez spins on a large wheel.
As the wheel pauses at the top of a spin, Erick Dominguez celebrates the feat at the Cecil County Fair. Majestik Spectacular performs several shows each day at the Fair.
A youngster in the grandstands at the Cecil County Fair watches intently as Majestik Spectacular, an acrobatic troupe, performs at the Cecil County Fair.
A family stops its journey through the Cecil County Fair to watch Majestik Spectacular perform.
Erick Dominguez skips rope as he walks on a spinning wheel, part of the Majestik Spectacular performance at the Cecil County Fair.
The audience in the grandstand watches as Erick Dominguez walks blindfolded on the spinning wheel as part of the Majestik Spectacular performance at the Cecil County Fair.
Majestik Spectacular entertains Cecil County Fair goers with its acrobatic performance.
Chiara Anastasini continues to add more frames to the tower on which she is balanced as part of the acrobatic performance of Majestik Spectacular at the Cecil County Fair.
Chiara Anastasini makes it to the top of the tower and shows the crowd she was successful during the Majestik Spectacular show at the Cecil County Fair.
Inside a steel dome riders on motorcycles drive a tight circle during the finale of the Majestik Spectacular performance at the Cecil County Fair.
In the audience of the Majestik Spectacular show a young fan shouts her need to see more thrills in the acrobatic performance at the Cecil County Fair.
The grandstand crowd at the Cecil County Fair enjoyed the Monday evening performance of Majestik Spectacular.
While some applauded, several fans couldn’t watch as Erick Dominguez performed his acrobatic feats as part of the Majestik Spectacular show at the Cecil County Fair.
FAIR HILL — After thirty minutes of thrills, which caused joy for some and angst for others, Majestik Spectacular did not disappoint their audience at the Cecil County Fair Monday evening.
“Some kids are impressed, some are shocked,” said Erick Dominguez, one of three performers in the acrobatic troupe based in Florida. “But they seem to love the show.”
In the grandstands during the performance was the Yeager family from Wilmington, Del.
Olivia Yeager, 9, liked Chiara Anastasini’s hula hoops and tower climbing, perhaps even when Dominguez ran inside and outside the spinning wheel. However, when Dominguez almost fell, or maybe it was when the motorcycles raced in the tight circle of a steel ball, it was too much for the youngster.
Her mother reported she closed her eyes.
While Olivia would be hesitant, Gabe Yeager, 11, said he’d be willing to try one of the stunts.
“I’d like to stand in there and have the motorcycles go around me,” Gabe said. He enjoyed watching Anastasini calmly pose in the bottom of the globe while the two bikes flew over her head. When mom indicated she would not allow that, Sam Yeager, 6, spoke up.
“They’re professionals Mom,” he said.
With the performance over, Sam tried to steer his family back to the midway where he wanted to win a stuffed animal.
Majestik Spectacular performs twice at the fair through Friday and has three shows Saturday.
