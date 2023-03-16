Karl Fockler used his final moments as President of the Charlestown Board of Town Commissioners to note there are great things coming for the town, and urged the board to remain respectful and communicative.
Karl Fockler used his final moments as President of the Charlestown Board of Town Commissioners to note there are great things coming for the town, and urged the board to remain respectful and communicative.
Having won the March 7 election, Robert Rinehart and Richard Mahan take the oath of office Tuesday night to officially join the Charlestown Board of Town Commissioners.
Oaths taken, Robert Rinehart and Richard Mahan congratulate each other with a handshake at Charlestown Town Hall. Both men are now members of the Board of Town Commissioners.
While Robert Rinehart signs the paperwork for Cecil County Clerk of the Circuit Court Charlene Notarcola, (right) Charlestown Commissioner Loucretia Wood (left) welcomes Richard Mahan (center) to the Board of Town Commissioners.
Charlestown Town Administrator Bryan Lightner circulates slips of paper to members of the Board of Town Commissioners so the elected body can decide on its president, vice president and treasurer.
CHARLESTOWN — As he prepared to leave his seat at the table, Karl Fockler gave the current and incoming members of the Charlestown Board of Town Commissioners some parting advice.
“Continue to be respectful and communicate with each other,” Fockler said, adding, “Great things are ahead for the town of Charlestown.”
Cecil County Clerk of the Circuit Court, Charlene Notarcola, then proceeded to administer the oath of office to Richard Mahan and Robert Rinehart, the winners of the March 7 election.
Once both newly minted members were seated, Bryan Lightner, Town Administrator, began the process of assigning officers within the board.
“We will do silent ballots for who will be president of the board of commissioners,” Lightner said, handing each of the five commissioners paper ballots.
He did likewise for the position of vice president, collecting the slips of paper into of small bucket, shaking it and then drawing out the slips and reading the votes aloud.
Renee Capano is now president of the board, the seat previously held by Fockler. Rinehart was voted in as vice president, which had been Capano’s seat on the board. Mahan won the treasurer’s post.
The panel then set up their assignments for the various departments in town hall. Capano will serve as the board liaison for the Planning Commission. Wood is in charge of Parks & Recreation, Rinehart will oversee Maintenance and Mahan will do likewise with the Police Department, for which the town contracts services through Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.
