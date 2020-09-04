The people of Bethel Lutheran Church are excited to welcome Vicar Zachary Wright as their new minister.
Vicar Zach and his wife Amy, who serves Hope Lutheran Church in New Castle, DE, have moved to the area from Princeton Theological Seminary. They are excited to get to know the congregation and community. Vicar Zach is ready to join in God’s purpose for Bethel: to be disciples and make disciples of Jesus, who pray, love, witness, share, and serve.
As the only Lutheran church in Cecil County, the people of Bethel and Vicar Zach look forward to warmly welcoming you into the church family on Sundays at 10:30am. Bethel Lutheran Church is located at 24 Cameron Rd. North East, MD 21901. You can check them out on Facebook and online at neblc.com.
