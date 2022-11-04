ELKTON — Lt. Lawrence Waldridge spent the past 35 years proudly serving the Elkton community as a sworn police officer.
That career ended late Monday morning, when Waldridge got behind the wheel of an Elkton Police Department patrol car and uttered, “10-42,” into his emergency radio during a last call ceremony for him outside the agency’s Railroad Avenue headquarters to mark his retirement, effective that day.
10-42 is a code that law enforcement officers transmit at the end of their shifts to let dispatchers know that they are no longer on patrol, no longer in service. For Waldridge, this particular 10-42 meant that he had worked the final shift of his law enforcement career, which began in 1987 when the Town of Elkton hired him as a police recruit.
Waldridge’s career was a lengthy one, with his 35 years on the force reportedly giving him the distinction of being the longest-serving officer in Elkton Police Department history.
His retirement, however, will be a short one.
Waldridge, 58, is scheduled to return to EPD headquarters next week, when he will start working as the agency’s police administrative liaison, a newly-created position. Under the federal Police Reform Act, it is mandatory for all law enforcement agencies in the United States to have a civilian in such a position to carry out specified functions, although the job titles can vary.
In that capacity, Waldridge will apply the expertise he gained during his 35 years as a law enforcement officer to investigate complaints lodged against the department by citizens; to review all body camera footage; to serve as a public information officer and to handle community outreach projects.
So Waldridge will be working in the same building as he did before his retirement. And he will be working with most of the same people, too.
But the difference is this: Waldridge will be working as a citizen in civilian clothes — not as a sworn law enforcement officer in uniform.
And the fact that Waldridge is no longer an active member of the law enforcement brotherhood, after 35 years of being a part of that family of professionals, is one of the reasons Waldridge appeared to be teary-eyed at times during his last call ceremony.
Moreover, he also seemed to be choked up once or twice during his sendoff, one attended by numerous law enforcement officers and other first responders representing various agencies in Cecil County, in addition to Elkton town leaders and employees and several well-wishers.
Waldridge loved serving Elkton as a sworn police officer. And his love for the profession was evident in his parting words to the crowd on Monday, moments after uttering his last 10-42. Sans a written speech or even notes, Waldridge spoke eloquently from the heart.
“I’ve been blessed to serve in the capacity of a childhood dream, to serve amongst men and women with honor, respect and dignity in such a revered profession,” Waldridge told those gathered around him at the outset of his brief statement.
Then he emphasized to the first responders who were present, “Make no mistake about it, you all make a difference. You’re all part of one team, and you will continue to make a difference.”
Concluding his address, Waldridge commented, “It has been an honor and privilege to serve with each and every one of you. I appreciate your friendship, the camaraderie, your work ethic and everything you’ve given to the profession and everything you’ve given to me over the years. Thank you so much. I appreciate it.”
A Cecil County native, Waldridge is a 1982 North East High School graduate who joined EPD some five years later, after briefly attending what was then known as Cecil Community College and working other jobs — including correctional officer at the Cecil County Detention Center, which is considered to be the start of his law enforcement career.
Although he took some time to explore other options, Waldridge knew at an early age that police work would be a perfect fit for him.
“It’s just a calling to serve and to protect. It has always been in my nature to do that,” Waldridge told the Cecil Whig on Monday, moments after his last call ceremony.
Waldridge graduated from the Baltimore Police Entrance Level Police Academy in late 1987, after EPD already had hired him in July of that year.
He climbed several ranks during his career, starting with his promotion to Patrolman First Class in May 1990 and then to the rank of corporal in September 1992, when he started serving as a patrol group leader. As the agency expanded, Waldridge was promoted to sergeant in June 1995.
Then in November 1998, Waldridge was promoted to lieutenant, the rank that he held when he retired. His role at that rank evolved during the next 24 years. It included providing supervision and oversight of the Patrol Division, Crossing Guards and Parking Enforcement officials.
He managed special event planning and security coordination for numerous parades and other celebrations hosted by the Town of Elkton, too. In addition, Waldridge served as the agency’s fleet manager, a position in which he handled all administrative aspects of EPD’s fleet, including procurement, up-fitting and decommissioning.
Also on his long list of posts, Waldridge served as the agency quartermaster, public information officer, Field Training Officer, Advanced Accident Investigator, Maryland Police Training Commission Certified Instructor and Captain. Waldridge also served briefly as the agency’s Acting Chief of Police in 2003.
Giving him a strong background for his post-retirement job as EPD’s police administrative liaison, Waldridge, who is a 2009 graduate of the FBI National Academy (Class 236), conducted many internal investigations, inquiries and background investigations for the agency over the years.
Also setting a solid foundation for the work he will performing at his new job beginning next week, Waldridge started serving as EPD’s project director in 2015. In that position, Waldridge was responsible for the implementation of the agency’s Body Worn Camera Program — the first such program in Cecil County. In his new role, Waldridge will continue to facilitate upgrades and train new officers and allied agencies in the use of body worn cameras.
In line with connecting EPD to the community, as well, Waldridge served on several committees, including the Safe Schools Steering Committee and the Town of Elkton Safety Committee.
EPD Chief Carolyn Rogers told the Whig that she is looking forward to welcoming back Waldridge next week.
“I am excited that we were able to secure this new civilian position. And I am very excited that he wants to remain with this agency in that capacity,” Rogers said.
