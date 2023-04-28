RISING SUN — Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller visited Rising Sun High School Wednesday for a round table discussion with a group of students as well as school, community, law enforcement and health officials to talk about mental health in schools.
“Mental health is a complex issue that requires support from the federal, state and the local level,” said Miller. “We believe those closest to the challenge are closest to the solution so we will always give them a seat at the table.”
The six students in the discussion shared a variety of their struggles with mental health, ranging from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to access to mental health support and to the challenges they face in accessing support.
A common issue, which students repeatedly brought up, is the lack of resources dedicated to mental health – citing that the majority of Cecil County schools have only one counselor per 300, or more, students.
“I think we are in a moment where we are seeing a real change in the approach to mental health,” said Cecil County Public Schools Superintendent Jeffrey Lawson. “But we have 10 mental health workers serving nine schools and the problem is the funding.”
Miller explained that part of her efforts in combating mental health problems in Maryland has been providing recording funding for mental health resources within the state.
“We have invested $1.4 billion – record level of funding – for mental and behavioral health in the upcoming [years],” said Miller. “Much of it will go to local counties and then local municipalities to be able to support the programs on the forefront of this issue.”
Miller noted that mental health is among her top three priorities as lieutenant governor, with transportation and getting young people of color into Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education as the other two.
“Mental health is the foundation of who we are as individuals,” said Miller. “To move on and play greater roles in life, we need to have solid mental health.”
