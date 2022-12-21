PERRYVILLE — The executive director of Lower Susquehanna Heritage Greenway, Brigitte Carty, told the Town of Perryville’s mayor and commissioners Tuesday that the group still hopes to have a pedestrian and bicycle bridge across the Susquehanna River some day.
“Hey, we’re keeping a dream alive,” Carty said at the Perryville work session. She pointed out the bridge idea had been included in the original LSHG plans, but had been set aside because of continual opposition from state and federal agencies. “We would like to have it again.”
The group presented the concept of a bridge spanning the lower Susquehanna River, with land entrances in both Havre de Grace and Perryville. The bridge would be both walkable and bike-able, aiming to allow both family outings across the river or to offer alternative routes to more serious cyclists or hikers.
According to Carty, there’s been an explosion of sorts with the LSHG trail system now intertwined with others at the regional and national level.
“In the last two decades there’s been a real recognition of this area in terms of history and trail connectivity,” she said, listing off the Mason Dixon Trail, Capt. John Smith National Waterway Trail, Star Spangled Banner National Historic Trail, East Coast Greenway Trail and the Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route among others. “There are nine trails in this area. The newest is the 9/11 Memorial Trail.”
Carty said LSHG is determined to bring back the pedestrian crossing, which existed more than 70 years ago from Perryville to Havre de Grace. She pointed out that the existing foundations are still in the river. Amtrak, however, has indicated those foundations will be removed as part of the construction of a new bridge for the northeast railroad corridor.
With a new administration about to move into the Governor’s House in Annapolis, Carty figures she will have to re-establish contact with various agencies – including Maryland Departments of Transportation and Natural Resources; both of which would have a say in the matter. Carty said WILMAPCO is on board with the idea and there are a multitude of grant programs for alternative transportation projects.
“It’s hard to imagine a more ‘pie in the sky’ project,” said Perryville Mayor Matt Roath, adding, “But it’s more of a reality now.”
“It’s certainly a very interesting project with potential value for all of us,” Roath said. He asked if there were any similar projects. Carty said there was, pointing to a Walkway Over the Hudson River in New York. That’s a 1.28 mile bridge that originally opened in 1898 as the Poughkeepsie-Highland Railroad Bridge. Now, it is part of a 20-mile trail system.
Commissioner Tim Snelling also brought up funding.
“The financial part is always an obstacle. Are there any others?” Snelling asked.
According to Carty, in Maryland the resistance to the idea is led by safety concerns, including terroristic threats, a comment which caused several on the board to roll their eyes.
She suggested that letters from community leaders may help state and federal officials see the value in the project.
“Our thinking is: ‘wouldn’t it be great if MDOT made this crossing?’” Carty said.
“We’ve been saying for years that there’s no way to get from Cecil to Harford County except in a car,” said Commissioner Robert Taylor. “I’m willing to support this.”
“Some day, somehow there will be a way to cross the river for bikes and pedestrians,” Carty said.
