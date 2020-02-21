PERRYVILLE — Donna Barr stood near a wall inside Minker Banquet Hall on Saturday and savored the scene playing out in front of her.
Rhythmic music was blaring from speakers inside the spacious room, which is part of The Community Fire Company of Perryville’s station house on Principio Furnace Road. Men and women, clad in spandex and other types of athletic wear, were sidestepping, bending, waving their raised arms, lifting their legs and so forth to pulsating songs.
“I think it’s fantastic, what they’re doing,” Barr said. “They all came out to support the cause and to support our community.”
The support referenced by Barr was given by way of a Zumbathon, which had been aptly advertised as “three hours of fitness fun.”
During the event, area licensed Zumba instructors Rozy Sastro, Carline Fisher, Debbie Patton, Gina Baez and Cory Biggs took turns leading attendees through an array of exercise routines that likened line-dancing – only with a lot more and a lot faster components, as far as body movement goes.
Each making a $10 donation to participate, more than 100 people turned out for the Zumbathon, including members of area senior centers. Many of the younger participants — under 55 years old, that is — regularly attend area Zumba sessions.
As for the cause referenced by Barr, all proceeds from the Zumbathon benefit the Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial Foundation, which, among its functions, maintains a monument in Annapolis that honors fallen firefighters and other first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice while protecting our communities.
The Zumbathon raised approximately $1,200 for the cause, planners reported.
“This is awesome,” Barr commented at another point Saturday, as she watched the Zumbathon participants maneuver with flair across the floor.
The cause is near and dear to Barr’s heart.
On Nov. 7, 2013, her husband, David Barr Jr., 64, died at Christiana Hospital in Delaware from injuries he suffered on Oct. 25, 2013, when he was struck by a car while Barr – serving as a fire policeman and wearing a reflective vest – was directing traffic at the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Route 40 near Perryville.
The late Barr also was a retired firefighter and lieutenant of the Federal Fire Service at Perry Point Veterans Hospital, having served for 34 years. In addition, he was a 13-year member of the Community Fire Company of Perryville and a member of Water Witch (Port Deposit) Volunteer Fire Company.
The Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial currently bears 427 names of firefighters and first responders in Maryland who made the supreme sacrifice.
“His name went up on that monument in June 2014,” said Barr, who is a member of The CFCP’s Ladies Auxiliary. “It is a beautiful memorial surrounded by a wall. It is absolutely beautiful. Words cannot describe it. You just have to see it for yourself.”
Dennis E. Beard, president of the Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Foundation, Inc., told the Cecil Whig that there is a statewide campaign to raise $30,000 for the cause by June – about $10,000 has been generated thus far — and that the Zumbathon on Saturday marked one of the many efforts to do so.
“This Zumbathon is a unique fundraiser. Normally, a fire company will hold a crab feast or a bull roast and then cut a check,” Beard said, noting that Sue Hornberger played a major role in planning the event.
He added, “We received $1,205. The Zumbathon was a very good fundraising event. We’d been receiving $500 checks.”
