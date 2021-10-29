CHESAPEAKE CITY — While the world around us seems to be spinning out of control Zing Nafzinger is calm and peaceful.
"For years I've been a counselor in communion with the angels," she said. That has led the Chesapeake City woman on a search for the power controlling the universe.
"I wanted to speak to this power," she said. A long time adherent to daily meditation, Nafzinger said it was during one of those times that she feels that happened.
"I found myself in a vast cathedral of golden light surrounded by people," she said. Feeling an extreme sense of love and peace, Nafzinger, 66, said she now wants everyone to have that same experience.
"I have been dedicated to my path as a teacher, to relay the message of love, peace, joy and hope," she said.
To get that message out she's written a book called "Faerie Wisdom to Live By."
Born Cornelia Nafzinger a friend helped her settle on her nickname.
"Fifteen years ago my spirit guide said I needed a fire name. A friend of mine said, "Oh that's easy. You need to be Zing," she recalled. She added that zing means "everlasting enthusiasm," which is a perfect description of her personality.
On a tour of her backyard Nafzinger points out all the ways she has invited the faeries to come including one that introduced itself to her as "Towancjuk."
"I call him Tee. He's one of seven or eight faeries," she said of her ethereal community. "Tee is lovely, charming and entertaining."
"Faeries are energy that allows our spirit being to be embodied in the physical," she explained. Her book includes stories of humans and faeries.
"It's wisdom for every human," she said, noting the book was not written for children but rather for adults. "And it's such good wisdom. I want people to have it. in their hands."
Faerie Wisdom to Live By had a soft launch on Amazon last week and is already the #1 book in the Mysticism New Release category. She leaves Dec. 27 for a six month Faerie Kin Magical USA Mystery Tour where she will sign books and lead workshops on faerie-related communication.
However this Saturday is the public launch at Rainbow Soap Company, 107 South Union St. in Kennett Square, Pa. from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. That's where you can get the book in your hands and get Nafzinger to sign it. Then on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. she will be selling and signing her book from her home at 403 Biddle St.
