“We just concluded another successful Cecil County Leadership Youth Summit at NorthBay Adventure,” writes Virgil Boysaw, Drug Free Cecil Coordinator for the Cecil County Health Department.
“We will share the details at our next general DFC meeting. Meanwhile, enjoy the picture of all the youth and partners that made this happen. This was our fourth year, and it just gets better every time! Thanks to all who have contributed to the success of the summit. Making a way for the young folks!”
