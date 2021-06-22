ELKTON — Fun, games, and helpful information was on tap at the My Family Matters Resource Fair held last week at Gilpin Manor Elementary School.
Oh, and there was pizza.
Hosted by Youth Empowerment Source, the fair brought together more than 30 community groups and partners said Kim Smith, administrative assistant for YES, located on Maffit Street in Elkton.
“We usually do these resource fairs a couple of times a year,” Smith said.
However the pandemic pulled the brakes on the events. This was the first fair in more than a year and it was held outdoors instead of inside the school.
From 5 until 7 p.m. resource fair attendees met with folks fro PAWS for People, Bayside Community, Boys and Girls Club of Cecil County, Cecil County’s Kinship Care program, and Cecil County Public Library to name a few.
“We had pizza from Roma’s Pizza,” Smith said, referring to the restaurant in the Northside Plaza in Elkton. “Volunteers from Elkton Presbyterian Church served the pizza.”
There was a raffle, giveaways, games and activities including a workout with Jump N Fun, a kid-friendly exercise and activity company.
Smith said she doesn’t know when the next resource fair will be held.
