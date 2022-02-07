Fkanked by her sons Patrick, 2 and Douggy, 4, Jen Barry said she had to come purchase hot chocolate and s'more kits in support of one of her students -- Caitlyn Huff -- at Chesapeake City Elementary School.
Abbi Jackson, left, and Caitlyn Huff, right, sell their hot chocolate and s'mores kits to Ronny Gowdy and Wilson Davis from Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company. The young ladies are raising funds to benefit Deep Roots, Inc. in Earleville. They were at Cecilton Town Hall Saturday selling the bags for $1 each.
Caitlyn Huff, 10, and Abbi Jackson, 11, check their inventory of hot chocolate and s'mores kits at Cecilton town hall. The young ladies give the proceeds of their sales to Deep Roots, Inc. to help homeless families at Clairvaux Farm.
Douggy Barry, 4, was anxious to get into his s'mores bag and enjoy the treat kit assembled by Caitlyn Huff and Abbi Jackson.
Abbi Jackson, 11, left, sells hot chocolate and s'mores kits to Tracey Brady and Lizzy Day, volunteers at Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company. To the right is her partner, Caitlyn Huff, 10.
Lori Goldsmith, right, operations director at Deep Roots, Inc., watches as Caitlyn Huff and Abbi Jackson pack up her order of hot choclate and s'mores kits.
Patrick Barry, 2, keeps a tight grip on his hot chocolate kit purchased to help homeless families at Clairvaux Farm in Earleville.
CECILTON — It started with a bus ride home from a camp field trip and has turned two good friends into charitable entrepreneurs with a growing following.
"We were talking ... trying to imagine how hard it would be to be homeless," said Caitlyn Huff.
Huff and her friend Abbi Jackson are selling kits for homemade s'mores and hot chocolate to benefit Deep Roots, Inc., an Earleville-based non profit serving homeless families.
"Abbi was at my house and we were trying to think of ways to help," Huff, 10, from Cecilton, said of this campaign.
The pair have already sold lemonade, which raised $100 and purchased school supplies for the children that call Clairvaux Farms -- the Deep Roots center -- home.
With what was in the pantry at the Huff home, the young ladies made 40 bags. The hot chocolate pack holds the drink mix, marshmallows, Hershey kisses and peppermints. In the s'mores bags, the pair packed graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallows.
"We tried going door to door," Jackson, 11, from Warwick, said. That covered Huff's neighborhood. "Then we turned to social media."
That's where Mary Cooper, Cecilton's town administrator, got wind of the efforts of the youngsters. She offered to make the packets available at town hall and posted their availability to the town's Facebook page.
"I like to share what's happening locally," Cooper said, adding she was also aware of the lemonade stand.
Lori Goldsmith, operations director of Deep Roots, said she is amazed by the young ladies.
"They are setting an example for other kids," Goldsmith said. "It's just so cool."
Goldsmith told Huff and Jackson that they were welcome to come to Clairvaux Farm to meet the people they are helping and learn more about Deep Roots.
"This summer we're going to have a Summer Festival and we want you to come as well," Goldsmith said.
Huff, a 4th grade student at Chesapeake City Elementary School, doesn't know when they will sell lemonade next but she is certain of her future.
"I've already planned it out," Huff said. "I'm going to Harvard Medical School and becoming an oncologist and I'm going to find a cure for cancer."
All Jackson, a 6th grade student at Bohemia Manor Middle School, has decided is she wants to attend University of Delaware.
Among the customers that learned the youngsters were at town hall Saturday was a crew from Cecilton Volunteer Fire Company and Jen Barry, Huff's art teacher.
"I've got to come out and support my students," Barry said.
