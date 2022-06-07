ELKTON — Dressed in their purple and gold gowns, the 196 members of Elkton High School’s Class of 2022 took to the field as their families and friends filled the school stadium’s bleachers to watch EHS’ graduation on Friday, June 3rd.
Principal James Leitgeb began his final address to the graduates with a simple message, “Set goals for yourself.” He prompted them to consider what they want to accomplish in “...5, 10, 20 years from now” and how they can plot out short-term goals along the way to meet those long-term milestones.
Senior Class President, Nadiya Olusoga highlighted her address with a simple message to her class: “You made it.”
Olusoga noted the trials and tribulations that her class has endured throughout their high school careers.
“Our high school experience certainly has not been typical,” Olusoga said. “With the fact that we only had one full normal year of high school. Then we had to learn online for a bit. That was hard. And then we came back to school and staying six feet apart was even harder.”
She finished her address with a few words of encouragement as she pushed her classmates to be fearless even if it means that they “...end up in a different place than you imagined.”
The class Salutatorian, Lily Miller, spoke fondly of her time at EHS and of the value she places on the friends that they have all made, rather than the grades they earned.
“Create moments worth remembering and take every opportunity you have to learn,” Miller told her classmates.
Elizabeth Pennington, the class Valedictorian, professed her immense pride in her class for all of the hard work and dedication that they put in order to arrive in their seats, just minutes away from receiving their diplomas.
“Don’t forget to be proud of yourself,” Pennington said. “Make every day a great day, the Elkton way.”
Of the 196 EHS graduates, 59 also graduated from Cecil County School of Technology with degrees in their respective fields. Additionally, several graduates became the first students from EHS to also graduate from Cecil College through the Early College Academy.
The ceremony’s honored guest, Tierney Davis, member of the Board of Education of Cecil County, stated that he was also incredibly proud of the accomplishments that the 2022 Class made in arriving here, after so much trouble, stating simply, “You have made it.”
Davis professed his belief in the abilities of these graduates as they “... will soon become the future leaders of this community and our country and will have the opportunity to influence positive change.”
With all their potential for the future, Davis empowered them with one final statement as they set out from EHS: “The new journey is just beginning.”
