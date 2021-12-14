Volunteers, mostly employees from the Mayfield Consumer Products factory, help salvage possessions from the destroyed home of Martha Thomas, in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region several days earlier, in Mayfield, Ky., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Ronna Brockmeier Blattner looks over the damage caused by Friday’s tornado at her family’s home and business, Brockmeier Sod Farm, in Edwardsville, Ill., on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021. The tornado damaged buildings, vehicles and trees on the property. Debris from the Amazon warehouse roof was littered across their property as well.
Voluteers help Martha Thomas, second left, salvage possessions from her destroyed home, in the aftermath of tornadoes that tore through the region, in Mayfield, Ky., Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.
NORTH EAST — Bill Cooper has found a way to stay busy now that he’s retired. He’s driving relief supplies to Kentucky early Thursday morning to help those affected by the tornado that leveled Mayfield, Kentucky.
Cooper sold Cooper’s Market & Deli earlier this year.
“We sold the business and got free and figured we’d do something good,” Cooper said Tuesday.
You can do something good too if you would like to add to the donations Cooper will transport.
“We can use cases of water, non-perishable, ready to eat foods, blankets, stuff like that,” Cooper said.
Mayfield, Kentucky is where a candle factory was leveled as was much of the surrounding town. At least 88 people from that town are dead with more than 100 unaccounted for. Among the dead were a dozen children, including a two-month-old girl sucked from her mother’s arms by the EF-3 tornado that barreled a 200-mile path through five states Dec. 3.
Cooper said he has a friend that lives in nearby Murray, KY and that’s where the supplies will be brought for distribution to organizations on the ground in Mayfield.
Donations can be dropped off at 54 Old Bayview Road in North East or at the Cecil County Memorial VFW Post 6027, 815 Turkey Point Road in North East. Cooper needs all the donations by 6 p.m. Wednesday so the truck can be packed and ready to hit the road early Thursday.
