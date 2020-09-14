ELKTON — Youth Empowerment Source is the recipient of a grant from the Governor's Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services to help the non-profit help teens at risk of delinquency.
"Every year we work hard to fund this program through various measures," said Beth Creek, YES executive director. The $22,301 grant will go toward delinquency prevention, supporting an existing program known as STRIDE; Students Taking Responsibility and Developing Excellence. "This will allow us to have one full time case manager."
STRIDE is a support system helping students that have suffered some kind of trauma, from witnessing drug abuse or overdose, parental incarceration, or even the loss of a parent. That support includes addressing anxiety, anger and communication issues, feelings of abandonment, and the affects on family, school and friend relationships.
"It really is a gap program. It catches kids who don't fall into the programs we have funding for," she said. Often these are the kids who have finished one of those programs, but suddenly need help again. "We developed this program as a catch-all."
Creek said these are kids struggling with food or house insecurity, may live with grandparents or in other situations.
"A lot of the kids we serve are already in poverty with a lack of resources," she said.
With YES behind them these young people thrive.
"This helps them be successful in school, their interpersonal relationships and personal self-management," she added.
Anyone wishing to help with the mission of Youth Empowerment Source is welcome to donate, Creek said.
"It can be a one time gift. You can pick the program you want to support or you can become a monthly donor," Creek said. "Even if it's just $10 a month you can support children. in our community that need us."
To donate or for more information on Youth Empowerment Services and STRIDE go to youthempowermentsource.org
