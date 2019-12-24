ELKTON — There’s something about all the parties, gatherings and other events that make the holidays so much fun.
However for those trying to eat healthy, or who are struggling to lose weight or maintain a weight loss, all the cookies, candies, egg nog and sauce-laden foods can sabotage those efforts.
According to Kilene Knitter, registered dietician with Giant Food, which includes Martin’s Food Store in Rising Sun, the trick to remember is the “three bite rule.”
“It’s the holidays. Enjoy the moment,” Knitter said, adding the trick.: “Pick your three favorite things and take three bites.”
Instead of piling up your plate Knitter suggests you scan the tables laden with holiday fare and find the three you cannot celebrate without, then put enough on your plate to have three bites.
“We get the most joy and pleasure from the first three bites,” she said.
And change your mindset.
“Once we start labeling foods naughty and nice; once it’s labeled naughty we are going to want it,” Knitter said.
Think of your plate as being your gauge for good eating, she suggested.
“Fill half of your plate with non-starchy foods,” she said. “We all know vegetables are packed with anti-oxidants and fiber that are helpful to the immune system.”
If you can’t eat raw broccoli without ranch dip, make it with Greek yogurt instead of sour cream.
“Yogurt-based dressing takes some of the processed fats out but it’s just as creamy,” she said.
If you are feeling deprived of rice or pasta there are healthy alternatives there as well such as cauliflower rice, couscous and squash noodles.
“You can slice a squash lengthwise and use it for noodles,” Knitter suggested. “Take what you’re already doing and find ways to incorporate vegetables.”
Cecil County’s farmers are still selling produce grown locally to meet your menu needs. At Flying Plow Farm in Rising Sun and Priapi Gardens in Cecilton the season continues in greenhouses.
“We have a lettuce mix, arugula, kale, spinach, curly kale, collards and head lettuce,” Brittany Reardon said, listing the best sellers at Flying Plow. “There’s so much you can do with salad greens and you can still get a good amount of it locally.”
Reardon also has root crops including beets, rutabagas, yellow and purple sweet potatoes, garlic and carrots.
“We have a lot of carrots,” she said.
“Carrots are one of my favorites,” she added. “I love to cut them in half and roast them with butter and herbs.”
The butternut squash being sold at Priapi Gardens is actually grown at Flying Plow Farm said Vic Priapi, owner of the 11-acre organic operation on Route 213 at the Cecilton line.
“We grow our own leafy greens and roots crops all year long,” Priapi said, pointing to row after row of Swiss chard, dandelion greens, and several kinds of lettuce including romaine.
“This romaine is safe to eat,” Priapi said, in reference to the nationwide recall recently of all romaine lettuce grown in one California region due to an E.coli outbreak.
Priapi also sells produce and products from neighboring areas including hothouse tomatoes grown at Hummingbird Farms in Ridgely, Md. Tomatoes were among the vegetables purchased at his market by Steve and Barbara Plovanich.
“We come here regularly,” Steve Plovanich, from Elkton, said. His bag also contained lettuce, beets and squash.
Dawn Conley is also a regular at Priapi’s. Her recent trip, however, was for gifts for family.
“Everyone struggles with eating right during the holidays,” Conley, from Earleville, said. Conley said she appreciates being able to get fresh, locally grown produce year round.
Plovanich agreed, adding he and Barbara make every effort to eat healthy and organically when possible.
“Everything in moderation,” he said.
Reardon offers her customers her recipes if they want to try a new vegetable. A sweet potato casserole with sage, thyme and parmesan cheese or a roasted beet salad with goat or feta cheese will likely be on her holiday menu.
Both farms have community supported agriculture programs. Think of it as a subscription service where you, as a member, get a weekly package of seasonal offerings from the farm.
“We have two types of CSAs; pre-picked and the choice plan,”Priapi said. The choice plan allows the subscriber to direct what goes in the box.
Priapi has CSAs all year long while Flying Plow invites memberships for the spring and summer. To find out more about joining a CSA check out each farm’s websites. Priapi Gardens is at www.priapigardens.com. Flying Plow can be found at flyingplowfarm.com.
Knitter said Martin’s also offers recipes in its Savory magazine available in store and also on the website at www.martinsfoods.com.
“It is the holiday. Enjoy the moment,” Knitter said. “Choose foods that will keep you healthy but also bring you joy.”
