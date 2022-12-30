Members of the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a reported shooting in an Elk Mills home, where there are “multiple deaths” according to CCSO spokesman Lt. Michael Holmes.
Teresa and Paul Hartsoe from Conowingo took a trip to Maryland Lottery and Gaming headquarters in Baltimore Friday to claim their $1 million MegaMillions prize.
CECIL COUNTY — Of all the stories that were posted to cecildaily.com in 2022, several stories caught more attention. Here’s a look at the 10 most-read articles online in 2022:
1. Five people shot dead in Elk Mills home
2. Man killed in work-related accident near Elkton
3. Police: Elkton-area couple molested their baby girl on camera
4. Conowingo couple claims MegaMillion prize
5. Pennsylvania woman killed in Elk River boat crash
6. Motorcyclist killed in single vehicle crash near North East
7. Man shot dead in Elkton home during domestic disturbance
8. Baby forgotten in child safety seat survives crash in Calvert
9. Elkton woman charged with resisting arrest at CCPS School Board meeting
10. Boy, 2, drowns in swimming pool near Elkton
