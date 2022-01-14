ELKTON — On Monday Jan. 17, Wrights AME church will host their annual commemoration of the life of civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who would have turned 93 this Saturday, Jan. 15.
Keynote speaker Virgil Boysaw Jr. said his speech will center around the idea of “bearing the cross.” Boysaw said he hopes to tie in King’s thoughts to the mission of many of organizations and professionals who will be attending Monday’s event.
“Bearing the cross means that we meet people where they are,” Boysaw said. “Oftentimes people are uncomfortable working with people who have cultural differences or political differences but the challenge is to always work for the betterment of not just our community, but the individual as well.”
An important part of bearing the cross is embracing the suffering of other people, something King did through his work. Boysaw referenced King’s belief in the importance of loving your enemies, which King felt was key to see your enemies change and redeem themselves.
Boysaw, the Drug Free Cecil Coalition Supervisor, has worked with Wright’s AME through the health department. He is a minister at Hope Memorial St. Mark’s Methodist Church in Edgewater, Md.
“His simple mission was to do God’s will,” Boysaw said. “We believe that what he meant by God’s will was loving God with your whole heart, mind, soul and strength, and loving your neighbor as yourself.”
Boysaw especially admired King’s focus on community work beyond the four walls of the church, such as his work to expand voting rights. Boysaw also pointed to King’s ability to create a coalitions of people together for a common cause as an important aspect of his leadership.
“His approach is still the answer today as it was then,” Boysaw said.
Boysaw said some of King’s most poignant criticisms were of the faith-based community and how silent it could be in response to injustice.
King’s “Letter From Birmingham Jail,” a response to white clergymen who claimed that segregation should only be fought in the courts, not through protest, is one of his most notable writings. In the letter he said that direct protest is necessary to create social change.
“We know through painful experience that freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed,” King wrote. “Frankly, I have yet to engage in a direct action campaign that was “well timed” in the view of those who have not suffered unduly from the disease of segregation.”
Boysaw said King’s experience shows that oftentimes leadership means standing by yourself, until other people begin believe in your vision.
Martin Luther King’s last public speech the day before his assassination, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,” was in support of striking sanitation workers in Memphis, who were demanding better wages and recognition of their union.
Wright’s AME Church will celebrate King’s life virtually on Monday Jan 17 from 9 a.m.-10:15 a.m., readers can register for the zoom webinar at bit.ly/wrightsmlk. The event will also be uploaded to Wright’s Youtube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjieK1fa5Wn9q0XrrSomzlg
“Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” Wright’s pastor Rev. R. Kevin Brown said. “Martin Luther King is not just for Black people, civil rights is not just for Black people, it’s for everyone. In order for this nation to come together we have to recognize that everyone has value. When we devalue one race or one ethnicity we devalue ourselves.”
