ELKTON — As the Cecil County Council moves forward with transferring the building that once served as the “Elkton Colored School,” Wright’s A.M.E. leadership envisions reviving it into a place that honors their culture and serves as a heart for the church’s community.
“We want to continue and expand our work on uplifting our community, and the goal is to renovate this property into a place where we can do that,” Pastor R. Kevin Brown, Sr. told the Whig.
Last month, County Executive Alan McCarthy announced that his administration would transfer 205 Booth Street to the town for $1. Elkton officials would then work on a lease agreement with Wright’s A.M.E. church, which would in turn restore the building.
The renovation timeline — and estimated costs that would come with it — is still unclear, Brown said.
“We still have to return to the table with Elkton officials and sign a lease,” he said. “Once we do, we will assess the building and its current needs.”
Dale Green, an architecture professor at Morgan State University, will work with Wright’s A.M.E. Church to help with the transformation into a museum and cultural center. Earlier this year, Green was tapped to work on a similar project in Havre de Grace.
The school was built in the 1880s and was were many African Americans students in Elkton came for their education. Historical records show that in the 1920s and 1930s, there were additions to the building, funded in part by Julius Rosenwald, a philanthropist and owner of Sears.
Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington worked to improve the conditions of African-American schools in the south, with Rosenwald providing the money for the endeavor.
The Elkton school may have been the northernmost Rosenwald school, with $1,300 provided for the expansion. Teachers educated African-American students there until 1954 when the county opened the George Washington Carver School next door.
“There are still members of our congregation that still remember attending that school,” Brown said.
Ultimately, the pastor said the plan is to use the Booth Street building as a primary place for Wright’s A.M.E. Church. With 65 members in its congregation, space is spare in its own historic building with one meeting room.
With the historic building, Brown said most of it will be turned into a museum to honor the African-Americans of Elkton’s history during the segregation era.
But the rest will be turned into multi-purpose space to serve the variety of services Wright’s A.M.E Church provides the community. The church also hosts the NAACP monthly meetings as well as aerobics classes from the county Health Department, but Brown sees opportunities to give back to the community.
“We want a space to host a bible study in the daytime, we want to provide GDE education opportunities and a safe environment for seniors to volunteer and work with millenials, Brown said. “As they say, it takes a village to raise a child.”
The Booth Street building is currently laid out as office space, although for a time it was used for Cecil County Public Schools until it was transferred to the county. Depending on the extensive use of the building, it would need some work and upgrades, according to county officials.
The Cecil County Council is expected to vote on the property transfer on Dec. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.