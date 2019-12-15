NORTH EAST — Freedom does not come without its price. To honor those who paid it and served their country, people came together for the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony at St. Mary Anne’s Episcopal Church.
Year after year, members of the community come together in solidarity to honor veterans laid to rest at the historic graveyard by laying wreaths on their tombstones. The ceremony also asks people to remember those who were killed in action and those who never came home.
The ceremony in North East Saturday was one of thousands occurring across the nation at the same time, including at the Arlington Cemetery.
“Lying here before us and in cemeteries throughout the nation are men and women who sacrificed their lives so that we can live without fear. We shall not forget you. We shall remember,” Amanda Inmon, who led the ceremony.
Inmon shared the story of Sgt. Michael W. Heede Jr. to illustrate the men and women who paid the ultimate price. Heede, a Marine from Edgewood, was killed by an IED in 2009 during his third tour of duty. He left behind his mother, a brother and a sister.
“I am hopeful that all of you here today will take a piece of Michael’s legacy with them,” she said.
Seven wreaths were placed near the altar to symbolize the soldiers who fought in the six branches of the military, and one symbolizing the prisoners of war or those who have gone missing in action.
In the drizzling rain, Pat and Dave Wagner walked through the ceremony to lay wreaths on soldiers' graves. Neither of them knew who they were, but took the time to say their names.
The Wagners have many members in their family who serve, including Dave who was in the U.S. Navy, as well as a son-in-law.
“Thank God we have not lost anyone,” Pat Wagner said. “Everyone deserves to be remembered. I only wish we knew more than just their names.”
Carol and Bill Weisel came to pay tribute for personal losses. Carol lost her first husband, who had served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, in 1975. Bill, who served in the Navy, specifically paid tribute to his best friend.
“It’s an absolute honor to do this. We should always remember,” Carol Weisel said.
Maj. Gen. Mitchell Kilgo, the senior commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground, called it an extraordinary honor to celebrate the fallen in a place of such history.
St. Mary Anne’s cemetery houses the remains of soldiers that fought in the Revolutionary War, helping to build the nation from the ground up.
Acknowledging that America today is a different world than one the Founding Fathers envisioned, Kilgo said that the ideals they had still form the bedrock of our nation.
“The greatest mistake as a nation is to take liberty and justice for granted,” he added. “Freedom is a gift. But not one we are entitled to, it’s one that we had to fight for and many have volunteered to continue that fight.”
