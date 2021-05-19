PORT DEPOSIT — The High 5 Initiative is going to be at work at the Tome Gas House Saturday morning clearing the way for the endangered Northern Map turtles to get to its nesting grounds.
“There is this humongous tree and it’s blocking the entire beach,” said Briana Thompson, president and co-founder of the non-profit group based in Cecil County.
Port Deposit is one of only two locations in the entire country that the Northern Map turtles call home. Towson University graduate students study the reptiles and have partnered with the town, which allows Towson to use the Tome Gas House as its education and research center.
Volunteers will try to cut and at least move the waterlogged tree so the female turtles can get to the area where, for generations, the eggs have been lain.
“We’re going to do our best to clear it out or at least make enough of a walkway to the beach,” Thompson said.
Meanwhile other volunteers will be busy clearing trash and debris from other areas in and near the town from Conowingo Park to Marina Park. Adults will be working along Route 222 while scouts will be in the parks.
“We have 25 at the turtle habitat, 25 at Conowingo Park and 10 along the road,” she said of the volunteers already signed up to help. “We would like to clean up along Canal Road too. People asked us the clean that.”
High 5 Initiative also held a huge clean up work day last month in honor of Earth Day, getting tires and other trash out of Northeast River and trash from along various roadways.
“It’s kind of cool to see how people are trying to keep it maintained,” she said.
According to Thompson, Boy Scouts from Troops 92 and 967 and Pack 92 will clean Conowingo Park, located along Route 222 below the Conowingo Dam. Meanwhile Girl Scout Troop 934 will be at the Tome Gas House putting the finishing touches on a merit badge about endangered species.
“They’ve been doing a lot of prep work ahead of time and this will be the conclusion,” she said. “I’m really excited and I know the girls are excited.”
Volunteers are still welcome to get involved. Come to Conowingo Park and sign in at 8:30 and attend the meeting at 9 a.m. to learn your assignment.
For more information go to https://thehigh5initiative.com/
